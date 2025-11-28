Abhishek Bajaj admits he fought more in Bigg Boss, says he bonded with Ashnoor Kaur because they had same ‘moral values’

Actor Abhishek Bajaj's eviction from Bigg Boss 19 earlier this month during the Weekend Ka Vaar, shocked many. Abhishek's journey inside the reality show was filled with dramatic moments, as he frequently got into heated arguments. He also shared a good bond with Ashnoor Kaur inside the house. Abhishek was the latest guest on Farah Khan's YouTube show, where he discussed his experience on Bigg Boss. Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur supported each other in the Bigg Boss house.

On his fights in the Bigg Boss house

When Farah asked whether he was also short-tempered and showed his anger, Abhishek said, “Itne emotions waha pe intensified ho jaate hein na and apne point of views rakhne hote hei, agar nahi rakh paunga toh logo ko pata kaise chalega ki main hoon kaun… Mujhe laga waha jaake jyaada ho gaya, main thoda shaant hoon, itni ladaiyaan hui nahi he meri life mein (The emotions are intensified inside and that is the way I had to keep my point of views. Otherwise how will the rest of the people know who I am? I think I was more angry when I was inside. Till now, I have not been in any such fights).”

On bond with Ashnoor Kaur

Farah also asked him about his equation with Ashnoor, and he said, “We both were Punjabis, we had the same moral values and we kept it intact. Toh woh ek achchi cheez thi. Humara point of view kisi bhi cheez ko leke kaafi similar tha. She is very mature and aise mahaul mein jaha pe sab kuch itna chaotic he if someone is understanding your point of view (We had similar point of views in many situations and it helps when one is such a chaotic environment in the house).”

Ashnoor is still competing for a spot in the finale. The rest of the contestants are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhat, Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.