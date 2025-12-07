Salman Khan bashes Baseer Ali for criticising Bigg Boss 19 after eviction, reveals he got lowest votes: 'Reality pe aao'

The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale opened with Salman Khan’s trademark humour. The host roasted the top five contestants before turning to the previously evicted housemates. He directly confronted Baseer Ali for calling the show biased and accusing the makers of sidelining him. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Salman Khan bashes Baseer Ali; Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal to be evicted first?) Salman Khan pulls up Baseer Ali for criticising Bigg Boss 19 on grand finale.

Salman Khan bashes Baseer Ali

Salman pulled up Baseer for his comments after the eviction. He said, “Is ghar se nikalne ke baad bhi yeh Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss bahar khel rahe the. Mauka humne diya aapko, but aapke fans ne aapko support nahi kiya. What do we owe this honour to, Baseer, that you are sitting here? (Even after leaving this house, he was still playing Bigg Boss outside. We gave you the opportunity, but your fans didn’t support you. What do we owe this honour to, Baseer, that you are sitting here?)."

Baseer responded, “I am obliged. Bahut hi accha safar raha hai aap sabke saath.” (It has been a very good journey with all of you)."

Salman continued, “Because we’ve never heard anything like this. The show that gave you such a big platform, you’re criticising it. One of your constant complaints was that we didn’t give you enough time on Weekend Ka Vaar; look, we’ve given you plenty in the finale. Agar aap itne hi upset the, toh main toh aata hi nahi. Aap itne bitter kyun ho gaye? Humne aapko bahar nahi nikala, aapke sabse kam votes the. (If you were so upset, I wouldn’t have come at all. Why have you become so bitter? We didn’t evict you, you had the lowest votes). If you believed you had such a huge fan following, clearly it wasn’t that big. Thodi si reality pe aao (come to reality). If I had so many complaints, I wouldn’t have shown up now. That means you still needed this.”

After his eviction, Baseer had accused the Bigg Boss makers of favouring Gaurav Khanna throughout the season. He also expressed frustration over not receiving enough screen time or guidance during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, and even claimed the makers were responsible for his elimination, insisting he could not have received low votes.

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale

The final episode began with Salman Khan performing to “Mera Hi Jalwa”, followed by him roasting the finalists — Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik and Pranit More. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday also appeared to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Salman will announce the winner tonight. The episode is currently streaming on JioHotstar.