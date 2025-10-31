Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh says he has no role in Baseer Ali, Nehal's eviction: 'Gaali dena mujhe band karen'

Last Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 19 introduced a shocker as Bigg Boss announced a double eviction, leading to Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali’s exit from the show. Baseer’s eviction sparked outrage on social media, with many calling it “unfair”. Now, Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh has issued a clarification stating that he is not Bigg Boss and urged fans to stop blaming him for Baseer and Nehal’s eviction. Vijay Vikram Singh urges fan not to blame him for Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama's eviction.

Vijay Vikram Singh clarifies again that he's not Bigg Boss

On Thursday, Vijay took to Instagram and shared a video with the caption, “I am not Bigg Boss, don’t take the revenge of the eviction from me.” He said in the video, “‘Bigg Boss wants to tell you all…’ — that’s not me saying it inside the Bigg Boss house. I am not Bigg Boss. The show has two voices. The one that announces the time or gives messages like ‘coming up next’ to the audience — that’s me. But the voice that talks to the contestants is not mine. So since I’m not that voice, mujhe unke hisse ki gaali bhi mat dijiye (please don’t give me the abuse meant for him).”

He further clarified that he has no role in Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama getting evicted from Bigg Boss 19, and that he is only responsible for announcing the time and certain updates on the show. Vijay added that he is the second voice of the show — the narrator — and said, “Contestant ko nikaalna, kisko lena ya nikalna ye bhi mere haath mein nahi hota. Ye nirnay Colors aur Endemol ka hota hai. Toh agar iss silslay main agar aapko koi problem hai toh kripay Colors ko contact karen. I am just a contracted artiste, jo har saal show ke liye narration karta hai. Toh meri ek aur baar guaarish hai ki Gaaliyan dena mujhe band karen kyunki main Bigg Boss nahi hai. Main aapke prem ka haq daar hoon nafroton ka nahi (Eliminating contestants or deciding who should enter or leave the show is not in my hands. These decisions are made by Colors and Endemol. So, if you have any issues regarding this matter, please contact Colors. I am just a contracted artiste who does the narration for the show every year. So once again, I request you all to stop abusing me because I am not Bigg Boss. I am deserving of your love, not your hatred).”

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama’s eviction

While everyone expected Nehal’s elimination last week, Baseer’s exit came as a shock to many. In fact, after coming out of the house, Baseer claimed that he couldn’t have been eliminated on the basis of a lack of votes. In an interaction with the media, Baseer flaunted his 2 million views on his Instagram story and further claimed that none of the other contestants had that kind of reach. He added, “The thing that they said, that you have been evicted because of lack of votes, is pure bulls**t. When I came out and checked my social media, the numbers speak for themselves, and the statistics are right in front of us. The week I won Boss of the Week and Mantri of the Week, that very week I got evicted? These are the same people who are voting for me, too, guys.”

This week, except from Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur and Mridul Tiwari, the entire house has been nominated for elimination. The show is available to watch on JioCinema at 9:30 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.