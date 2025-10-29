Does Salman Khan get paid 150-200 crore for Bigg Boss 19? Is he biased towards some contestants? Producer clarifies

Every season of Bigg Boss has often seen host Salman Khan be as much the centre of conversations as the contestants. And this year is no exception, with talk of a ₹150 crore salary to host Weekend Ka Vaar and chatter about how he is biased towards some contestants. In an interview with India Today, producer Rishi Negi (Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India) addressed it all. Salman Khan has hosted Bigg Boss for a few seasons now and is now the host of Season 19. (ANI)

Is Salman Khan biased towards contestants

From backing Amaal Mallik to Kunickaa Sadanand, Salman has been accused of being overly harsh on others while being lenient with some contestants. Rishi claims that Salman ‘does try’ to catch the episodes, and when he doesn’t, he watches an hour or two of ‘big points’ of footage before going on floors. He also supposedly takes feedback from people he knows personally who watch the show.

“So, he has a huge buy-in on what's happening in the house, what's happening with the contestant. He has a point of view. We, as the creators of the show, have a point of view in terms of how we are viewing it. We also have a lot of audience feedback that keeps pouring in. So, putting all of that together is how we stitch the weekend together,” said the producer, adding that these accusations against Salman are ‘nothing new.’ When asked if the reality TV show’s team ‘feed’ the actor info through an earpiece, he just mentioned that it’s ‘not possible’ to make Salman say anything he ‘doesn’t believe in’.

Does Salman Khan get paid ₹ 150-200 crore?

When asked if Salman is paid a salary between ₹150-200 crore every season, Rishi refused to confirm a figure and put the onus on JioHotstar. He said, “This contract is between him and JioHotstar, so I am not privy to that. But whatever the rumour is, whatever it is, he is worth every penny. For me, as long as he is there on my weekend, I am a happy person.”

Salman came on board as the host of Bigg Boss in Season 4, and he shared the hosting duties with Sanjay Dutt in Season 5. He has since hosted it solo for all seasons, with Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor hosting other iterations of the show.