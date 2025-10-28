Bigg Boss guiding Amaal Mallik off-camera? Baseer Ali's revelation leaves internet fuming in anger: ‘This is ridiculous’

In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss announced a double eviction this week, leading to Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali’s exit from the house. In a recent interview, Baseer revealed how Bigg Boss guided Amaal Mallik when he was feeling low, sparking outrage online as many accused the makers of being biased towards Amaal. Baseer Ali reveals Bigg Boss is guiding Amaal Mallik, internet fumes in anger.

What Baseer Ali said about Amaal Mallik

When asked if he would like to continue his friendship with Amaal outside the house, Baseer told Zoom, “There were so many moments when I felt deeply for Amaal, and he also reciprocated in a beautiful way. Especially after his dad came and left, he was feeling very low. Bigg Boss called him to the confession room, where Bigg Boss asked him to find someone in the house who could control him, help him in difficult situations, and stop him from going below the belt. So he came to me and said, ‘Bigg Boss told me this, so I took your name.’”

Reddit expresses anger

The clip surfaced on Reddit, with users accusing Bigg Boss of helping Amaal off-camera. One Reddit user wrote, “BB himself being biased — doing all this off-camera — and they had a problem with Abhinoor talking without mics because ‘the audience will not know what they’re saying’? How LOW can you get, makers?” Another commented, “Wow, this is big. The first concrete evidence that the makers are favouring Amaal. Nobody has ever been given this kind of guidance before. It’s the contestants’ job to improve their gameplay and control their anger. This is ridiculous.” Another wrote, “The entire show is made out of cut-outs! It’s now all about image washing — first Sajid, now Amaal, and many others in the past.”

An angry Reddit user added, “He needs another person to control him and stop him from going below the belt? A 35-year-old grown man who has worked in the industry for years is being coddled like a newborn. Bigg Boss really turned out to be Amaal’s ‘bade papa’.” Another remarked, “As if the biased Weekend Ka Vaar episodes weren’t enough. How low will you stoop, Bigg Boss makers?”

Fans have repeatedly expressed frustration over Amaal receiving what they call “special treatment” from Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar. While Salman claimed that Amaal has been the most “bashed” contestant this season, the internet disagreed. Amaal has faced criticism for bullying other contestants and using foul language in the house, yet he often gets away with only a light reprimand, unlike others who face harsher consequences.

Recent developments in Bigg Boss 19

Following Nehal and Baseer’s eviction, the latest episode saw Bigg Boss calling out Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur for talking in the swimming pool without their mics. As a result, Bigg Boss announced that they should be directly nominated, but left the final decision to the housemates. When the housemates failed to reach a consensus, Mridul, the house captain, decided that Ashnoor and Abhishek should be given another chance. Consequently, as punishment, Bigg Boss nominated all the housemates except Abhishek and Ashnoor.

The show airs on JioCinema at 9:30 pm and on Colors at 10:30 pm.