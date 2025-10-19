Reddit calls Bigg Boss 19 biased, slams Salman Khan for being lenient with Amaal Mallik, unfair to Farrhana Bhatt

Music composer Amaal Mallik, currently a contestant on the reality television show Bigg Boss 19, grabbed headlines for his behaviour and nasty remarks towards co-contestant Farrhana Bhatt. During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan addressed his actions, but fans expressed disappointment over the “soft warning” and perceived lack of justice for Farrhana. Salman Khan's soft warning to Amaal Mallik against his remarks to Farrhana Bhatt irks internet.

What happened on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

This Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman addressing multiple issues from the week. He first called out Malti Chahar for her “kapde pehankar baat karna” remark directed at Nehal Chudasama. This was followed by a confrontation with Amaal for snatching Farrhana’s plate while she was eating and for calling her mother “B-grade”.

In a soft tone, Salman said to Amaal, “Even if Farrhana was wrong according to you, who has given you the right to play God and decide who can eat when? You are not God, you are not even being fully human; you are failing at that, too. Who gave you the right to snatch her plate? Food was falling. God has given food to everyone, and you are disrespecting it. Amaal, when you call someone’s mother B-grade, are you justified? Just because someone did something wrong, according to you, does that give you the right?”

Salman then called Amaal’s father, Daboo Mallik, on stage. Daboo gently advised his son to take control of his language. Amaal was visibly emotional, with tears in his eyes seeing his father cry. Later, Salman praised Amaal for his game in the house but advised him to control his tongue. However, fans were disappointed to see Salman allegedly being “rude” towards Farrhana and seemingly taunting her for questioning Amaal about his parents’ marital status.

Internet has been fuming over just a soft warning to Amaal on his behaviour. One of the comments read, "They played sympathy card so well!!!" Another wrote, "If Salman keeps hosting BB, the audience hate on his bias or the channels need to rage bait audiences will kill his career." Another commented, "It was a light rap on the knuckles kind of thing. They didn't really address the issue as seriously as they should've. This was another instance of whitewashing Amaal." Another internet user slammed the makers for showing a misleading promo and said, "Kya promo kaatte hain aur kitna underwhelming episode hota hai, the same pattern for so many years now, ugh."

Many internet users also expressed their disappointment with the show being biased and wrote, "Need to stop watching this show..Period." Another wrote, "Need to take a break from this biased show for my own mental health." Another commented, "Guys, stop watching the show anymore. Let the TRP fall down. NEPOTISM AT ITS PEAK."

Upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar

Today’s episode will feature singer Shaan performing on stage, while Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui promote their film Thamma and surprise housemates with special Diwali gifts, video messages from their families. The show airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm and is available to stream on JioHotstar at 9:30 pm.