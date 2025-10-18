Salman Khan’s move to include Malaika Arora, Seema Sajdeh in emotional family post wins heart on internet

Superstar Salman Khan took to Instagram to celebrate 12 years of his apparel brand by penning a heartfelt note. What’s grabbing everyone’s attention, however, is how he included his former sisters-in-law Malaika Arora and Seema Sajdeh in the celebration. Salman Khan’s gesture of including his brothers’ former spouses while celebrating the milestone of his brand won widespread appreciation from fans.

Salman pens a note

On Saturday, Salman took to Instagram to share a note celebrating 12 years of Being Human. Along with the note, Salman shared the brand’s latest advertisement featuring the entire family, as well as a throwback picture from one of its earlier campaigns.

Salman shared a recent family portrait that included Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, Nirvaan Khan, and Arhaan Khan, among others. Alongside, he also posted a throwback photo of the whole family which included Malaika Arora, who was earlier married to Arbaaz, and Seema Sajdeh, who was earlier married to Sohail.

Sharing the family moments, Salman wrote, “12 years ago, Being Human Clothing started with a simple thought, to do something good, to give back and to spread smiles. Today, it’s more than a brand… It’s a family that keeps growing bigger. Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this journey. Thank you for Being Human."

Salman’s gesture of including his brothers’ former spouses while celebrating the milestone of his brand won widespread appreciation from fans.

“Happiest family,” one wrote, with another saying, “Good picture.” “So sweet,” one posted. Another fan shared, “That old photo (heart emoji).”

Salman's recent work

Salman was last seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar, which failed to elicit expected response at the box office. The actor is busy shooting for war drama film, Battle of Galwan.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, the actor called the film "physically demanding". "It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks; now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that," he had said. At the moment, Salman is seen hosting reality show, Bigg Boss 19.