Sohail Khan breaks silence on divorce from Seema Sajdeh: ‘We didn’t want to disturb our kids’

After years of speculation, Bollywood actor Sohail Khan has finally opened up about his divorce from Seema Sajdeh, offering heartfelt insights into their decision to part ways after 24 years of marriage. In a candid interview with ETimes, the actor revealed that constant conflicts were a key reason behind their separation. Sohail Khan discusses divorce from Seema Sajdeh after 24 years, citing constant conflicts as a reason for their separation.

Sohail opens up about his divorce with Seema

“I have lived 24 years with Seema. She is a beautiful girl, and somewhere, some things didn’t work out. But that doesn’t change the equation Seema and I have. She’s a lovely person and a very caring mother. It is always decided that once a year, as a family, we take our kids out for a holiday and enjoy ourselves. We will just be individual parents and have a great time,” he added.

The Maine Dil Tujhko Diya actor also spoke about how their decision was largely shaped by their concern for their children, Nirvan and Yohan. “When the husband and wife start fighting, it only affects the children. The ego that the husband and wife have, they don’t realise that it affects the children, and then the children start getting disturbed. So they are spoiling the next generation. They are corrupting the next generation, and not just their lives. Then your children will grow up to be disturbed human beings. That is what me and Seema decided—that we didn’t want that," Sohail added.

About Sohail and Seema's relationship

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh got married in 1998 after a whirlwind romance. The couple reportedly met during the making of Sohail’s film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Defying religious and family differences, they had an Arya Samaj wedding followed by a nikaah and court marriage to honour both traditions.

Sohail and Seema officially divorced in 2022, ending a marriage that spanned over two decades. While Seema has previously spoken about the separation on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, this marks Sohail Khan’s first public statement on the matter.