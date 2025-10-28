'Mood-mein' Salman Khan leaves fans in splits with Nehal Chudasama's mimicry on Bigg Boss 19: ‘Got his spark back’

Bigg Boss fans had been missing Salman Khan’s savage and fun hosting style like he had during Bigg Boss 13. However, it seems like the wait is finally over. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman won hearts with his hosting job. A video of the actor mimicking Nehal Chudasama has been doing the rounds on social media, and fans can’t stop gushing over how cute he looked doing it. Salman Khan left internet in splits as he mimicked Nehal Chudasama.

Salman Khan reminds fans of his iconic hosting style from Bigg Boss 13

This Weekend Ka Vaar not only saw a major twist with a double eviction but also showcased Salman’s playful side as he teased the contestants. During one of the tasks, where housemates were asked to give a thumbs up to one contestant’s journey and a thumbs down to the one they felt wasn’t performing well, Salman teased Kunicka about her affair with Kumar Sanu and Pranit for cracking jokes about him.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was Salman exposing Nehal’s game while adding a humorous touch by mimicking her. When Nehal explained why Baseer deserved a thumbs up, Salman was quick to point out how she was the same person who threw water on Baseer’s face after returning from the secret room. He questioned her, saying that if she found his game bad back then, what had changed in just two weeks. As Nehal continued explaining with hand gestures, Salman interrupted her and began mimicking her mannerisms, leaving the housemates in splits.

Soon, the clip surfaced online, and fans couldn’t stop praising Salman’s mimicry, expressing joy at seeing his spark return. A fan joked that Salman seemed to be ‘mood mein’ for some fun. One comment read, “Salman, please keep eating whatever you’ve been eating this past week. This is the best version of you we’ve seen so far.” Another wrote, “After BB 13, I’m seeing this spark back in Salman.” A fan commented, “Life’s good when Bhai does these kinds of things,” while another added, “So cute, Salman! He’s just a pookie.” One more wrote, “This was a first in BB history. It was epic.” Another said, “Memers, you’ve got new material thanks to Salman Bhai.”

Before this Weekend Ka Vaar, fans had noticed that Salman looked disinterested in hosting and appeared tired, something the actor himself admitted this weekend. However, this time, Salman stole the limelight with his light-hearted jabs at the contestants, reminding fans of his iconic hosting style from Bigg Boss 13.

Recent development in Bigg Boss 19

Apart from Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali was also eliminated from the house. After his eviction, Baseer called out the makers for his ‘unfair’ exit while flaunting 2 million views on his Instagram story. He claimed he could not have been evicted due to a lack of votes, as mentioned in the episode. The show is expected to conclude in December this year, with 12 contestants still in the house fighting for the trophy. Bigg Boss 19 airs on JioCinema at 9:30 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.