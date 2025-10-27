Dabangg Rakhi Sawant defends 'dharti pe devta' Salman Khan, warns Abhinav Kashyap 'chappal se maarungi'

Superstar Salman Khan’s feud with Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap has often made headlines, with the filmmaker leveling multiple accusations against the star. Now, Rakhi Sawant has stepped in to defend Salman, calling Abhinav a liar and even saying she’d hit him with eggs if she ever met him. Rakhi Sawant has accused Abhinav Kashyap of body-shaming Salman Khan.

Rakhi defends Salman Khan

Rakhi came forward to defend Salman, and slam Abhinav when she joined the podcast with Hindi Rush on YouTube.

Talking about Salman, Rakhi said, “Bhai, dharti pe devta hai wo. Mere liye bahut kiya hai, kaam dilwaya hai. Main market mein down ho gai thi, kaam dilwaya, Bigg Boss mein liya, meri maa ka cancer treatment mein help ki (He is like a god on this earth. He has done a lot for me. I was going through a tough time when he gave me work with Bigg Boss. He even helped me financially for my mother’s cancer treatment).”

Rakhi then turned her attention to Abhinav and his digs at Salman. She shared, “Ek kaan kajura hai … Woh takla Salman ke khilaf bahut bol raha hai aajkal. Tu jidhar bhi mila takle, tujhe chappal se maaroongi. Koi to Dabangg film mein director liya tha usko. Pata nahi kaun hai wo, hum to naam nahi lenge. Meri juban kharab nahi karoongi us takle ka naam lekar (There is one who is bad mouthing Salman these days. Wherever I find you, bald man, I’ll thrash you with a slipper. Someone once gave him a director’s job in a Dabangg film. I don’t even know who he is; I don’t want to take his name. I won’t ruin my tongue by saying that bald man’s name).”

Rakhi claimed that Abhinav started misbehaving on set, stating that “ladkibazi shuru kar di thi usne” (he had started womanising). She further stated that he was ousted from the project for reportedly wasting Salman’s money and even hinted that “Salman ke dushman” (Salman’s enemies) might have paid Abhinav to speak against the superstar.

Rakhi accused Abhinav of body-shaming Salman, making fun of his health and making vile allegations, saying, “Abhi media mein aakar ganda-ganda bol raha hai, unke parivaar ke baare mein... jhooth bolta hai (Now he goes to the media and says disgusting things about Salman’s family… lies about them).”

Fuming, Rakhi vowed that if she ever crossed paths with Abhinav she would pelt him with eggs, saying, “jahan milega, 10 ande marungi.”

Rakhi also had a message for Salman as she asked him to not take Abhinav seriously, “Bhai serious mat lo aise logun ko”.

About Abhinav’s feud with Salman Khan

For the unversed, Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap has been making several claims and accusations against Salman for quite some time. He claimed that the actor took undue credit for Dabangg and hinted that Salman was involved in manipulation. Abhinav recently appeared on a podcast where revisited an old incident from the set of Tere Naam, claiming that Salman made things so difficult for his brother Anurag Kashyap that he had to walk away from the project.

Talking about Salman supporting Anurag’s film Nishaanchi, Abhinav said, “Salman ki takdeer par likha hai, ab yeh humare hi talve chaatega. Maine ek interview diya tha usko gunda bulaaya tha, toh ab yeh dikha raha hai ki yeh bada prashansak hai humara. Vohi Anurag Kashyap jisko Tere Naam main pereshaan kiya tha. Anurag ne voh film chodhi thi inhone nikala nahi tha. Ab uski tareef karte nazar aarahe hai voh toh karenge. Ab yeh ghutnon pe aayenge, bheek bhi mangenge (It is written in Salman’s destiny that now he will lick our feet. I had called him a goon in an interview, and now he is trying to show that he is a big admirer of ours. The same Anurag Kashyap whom he harassed during Tere Naam. Anurag had left that film, they hadn’t removed him. Now he is seen praising Anurag’s work, of course he will do that. Now he will fall to his knees and even beg)."

Recently, Salman addressed the allegations made by Abhinav in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. The actor shared, “Mujhe baat buri sirf ek hee cheez lag rahi hai ki apne apne aap ko destroy kar diya. Agar kisike parivar ke peeche padhna hai toh khudke parivar ke peeche padho. Apne bhai ke peeche padho, usse pyar karlo, Maa Pita se pyar karlo, biwi bachho ka khayal rakh lo. Yeh toh least hai (The one thing that hurts me the most is that you are destroying yourself. If you want to get after someone, please go after your family or your brother (Anurag Kashyap). Or, love your brother, your parents, your wife. That’s the least you can do).”

Abhinav has also shared that he is not on talking terms with his brother and acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap.