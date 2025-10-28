Baseer Ali flexes 2 million people have watched his IG story since eviction, dismisses 'not getting enough votes' claim

After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 19 due to a lack of votes, Baseer Ali expressed his disappointment and called it “unfair.” His friend and Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula also criticised the makers for Baseer’s eviction, further accusing them of a conspiracy against him. Bigg Boss contestant Baseer Ali was evicted amid controversy.

Baseer Ali reacts to his eviction due to lack of votes

While addressing the media after his eviction, Baseer said, "The thing that they said, that you have been evicted because of lack of votes, is pure bulls**t. When I came out and checked my social media, the numbers speak for themselves, and the statistics are right in front of us. The week I won Boss of the Week and Mantri of the Week, that very week I got evicted? These are the same people who are voting for me, too, guys."

He then flaunted his story views and said, "2 million story views. Mujhe nahi pata kiske kiske accounts pe yeh reach aati hai. Maine kaafi logon ne pata kiya, unka pass aisa reach unhone khudh nahi dekha hai (2 million story views. I don’t know whose accounts this kind of reach usually comes from. I’ve asked quite a few people, and none of them have ever seen such reach themselves)." He also expressed that he saw himself at least in the top five or six and claimed that he was sure the makers wouldn’t let him win the trophy.

Prince Narula also shared a video on Instagram stories slamming the Bigg Boss makers and said, "I was watching Bigg Boss only for Baseer. Agar yeh news actually mein sach hai ki Baseer ko bahar nikaal diya hai… votes se toh woh bahar nahi jaa sakta kisi bhi haalat mein. Trend karraha tha woh. Aur hum Roadies wale waise bhi kabhi bahar jaldi jaatein nahi hai. So, agar nikaal diya hai toh saajish se nikaal diya hai usko. Flop season kardenge yeh kyunki uske ilawa koi khiladi tha bhi nahi (If this news is actually true that Baseer has been evicted… there’s no way he could have gone out because of votes. He was trending. And we Roadies contestants never get eliminated this early anyway. So if he’s been evicted, it’s because of a conspiracy. They’ll make this season a flop because, apart from him, there wasn’t any real player)."

Bigg Boss 19 eviction

Last week, four contestants were nominated, including Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More and Baseer Ali. As there was no eviction on Diwali, it was evident that a double eviction would take place. There were rumours that one of the contestants would be sent to the secret room, but nothing of that sort happened, and both Nehal and Baseer’s journeys came to an end. This week, except for Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari, and Ashnoor Kaur, the entire house is up for eviction. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9:30 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.