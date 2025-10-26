Yuvika Chaudhary confesses her marriage with Prince Narula did hit a rough patch: ‘It was an evil eye’

Actors Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s relationship has long been under public scrutiny. Rumours of trouble between the two started circulating soon after the birth of their first child, Ekleen. Now, months later, Yuvika has opened up, admitting that their marriage did go through a difficult phase. Prince and Yuvika met on the sets of Bigg Boss season 9. They tied the knot on October 12, 2018.(Photos: Instagram)

Yuvika on her marriage hitting a rough patch

Yuvika opened up about her personal life while appearing in a vlog by Sunita Ahuja, the wife of actor Govinda. In the latest episode, Yuvika is seen accompanying Sunita to a temple, where the two sit together and discuss how nazar (the evil eye) can have a negative impact on various aspects of life.

Sunita said, “I get to know who has an evil eye or does black magic on me, my kids, or my family. I get that intuition always. There are some people within the family, and also outside, who have an evil eye. Today, Govinda and I are the best couple in the industry; everyone knows about it. We did so much work together, and it’s often the family who has an evil eye when he listens to his wife and kids. I always blame my family because they cannot see others happy.”

Later in the vlog, Sunita brings up that she had heard about some issues in Yuvika’s marriage some time ago and asks her what really happened.

To which, Yuvika said, “It was an evil eye. When you come into people’s eyes so much, your energy changes.”

Opening up about how she coped with the rough patch, Yuvika added, “I left things to god. I became spiritual and started loving myself, which helped me come out with those problems.” Sunita said, “It’s all a phase. No one can stop what is destined to happen. Whoever tries to break a home, god will punish them, and we will see them.”

All about Yuvika and Prince

Prince and Yuvika met on the sets of Bigg Boss season 9. They tied the knot on October 12, 2018. After six years of marriage, the duo announced the news of their first pregnancy in June 2024. That year in October, the duo welcomed their baby girl, Ekleen.

Rumours of trouble in their marriage soon after the delivery of the baby. Yuvika was absent from Prince’s birthday celebration. Later, fans believed that Prince took indirect jibes at Yuvika through an Instagram post. The post read, “Kuch log vlogs mein jhooth bol ke, sache ban jate hai. Or kuch log chup rahe kar galat sabit ho jate. Is zamane mein rishte se jada vlogs important hai (Some people lie in their vlog, and some people prefer to stay mum. For some, vlogs are more important than relationships)".

The speculation grew louder after Prince Narula and Yuvika posted a special note for their daughter’s two-month birthday separately. This year, Prince and Yuvika dismissed rumours of separation with a new Instagram post. Prince took to his Instagram account to share pictures of Lohri celebrations with his family, which featured Yuvika and their daughter.