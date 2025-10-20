Sunita Ahuja panics after losing engagement ring gifted by Govinda: ‘Hum kabhi ek dusre ko chorenge nahi’

Over the last few months, Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been at the centre of public speculation over rumours of an impending divorce. They dispelled the rumours by appearing together during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Now in her latest vlog posted on her YouTube channel, Sunita shared that she lost her solitaire ring, which was a precious gift from Govinda during their engagement. Sunita Ahuja shared that she and Govinda will never stop loving each other.

Sunita loses her ring

She shared, “Aaj mein itni tension me hoon na, meri engagement ka solitaire pata nahi maine kaha rakh diya. Main wahi doondh rahi hoon par mujhe maalum nahi pad raha hai. Sabka nazar waha par tha, itna mehenga tha (I am very tensed today that I have lost the solitaire ring from my engagement. I am trying to find it everywhere but I cannot recall where I kept it. It was so expensive)…”

She then visited the Mumba Devi Temple to seek blessings and pray that she gets back her ring. Later, she informed that the ring was inside the bag and she had entirely forgotten to take it out.

‘Chichi mujhe bohot pyaar karte he’

Meanwhile, she was seen inside the temple where she seeked blessings and then said, “Bohot saal pehle mein Govinda ke saath aayi thi yaha darshan karne. Aaj itna achcha darshan karaya he. Meri suhaag ki hamesha raksha karti he. Mere suhaag ki hamesha raksha karti he. Mera suhaag mera hi rahega. Chichi mujhe bohot pyaar karte he aur chahe koi bhi duniya me aye ya chala jaye lekin hum kabhi ek dusre ko chorenge nahi (Many years ago I had come here with Govinda. Today it went so well. The goddess will always protect my husband. He loves me very much and no matter who comes and goes but we will never leave each other).”

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987. They have two children--Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja. Last year, Govinda sustained a bullet injury in his leg from his revolver. He was then hospitalised. A few months later, rumours emerged that Govinda and Sunita were headed for divorce.