Thu, Oct 16, 2025
Sunita Ahuja sneaks in a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash, cannot stop smiling

By Soumya Srivastava
Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 11:40 am IST

Shah Rukh Khan attended multiple Diwali parties, avoiding paparazzi until a rare photo emerged from Ramesh Taurani’s bash.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan seems to be everywhere this Diwali season, attending one star-studded bash after another. True to form, he has managed to dodge the paparazzi at each event. But on Wednesday, a rare photo from producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party gave fans a glimpse of him.

Shah Rukh Khan strikes a pose with Sunita Ahuja at a Diwali bash.
Shah Rukh Khan strikes a pose with Sunita Ahuja at a Diwali bash.

The picture, shared by a popular Shah Rukh Khan fan page on X (formerly Twitter), shows him in a black shirt with brown-blonde hair. He is seen posing beside Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda.

Also read: ‘Sona kitna sona hai’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja radiates joy as she shows off her grand Karwa Chauth gift

While Shah Rukh kept his signature brooding look, Sunita beamed with a bright smile next to the superstar. She wore a golden-ivory suit for the occasion and attended the bash with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja.

The guest list for Taurani’s celebration included several familiar faces from Bollywood, such as Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, Mouni Roy, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Hrithik Roshan, and Saba Azad.

Just a few days earlier, on Sunday, designer Manish Malhotra had kicked off the Diwali party season with his annual bash. Among the guests were Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

What’s new with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan recently received the National Award for his performance in Jawan, marking his first win in a career spanning over 30 years. He also hosted the Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad earlier this year. His last film released in 2023, and his next project, King, will feature him alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji and is directed by Siddharth Anand.

About Sunita Ahuja

Sunita married Govinda in 1987, and the couple has a son and a daughter. Recently, rumours about their separation made rounds on social media, but Sunita dismissed them, confirming that all is well between the two.

