‘Sona kitna sona hai’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja radiates joy as she shows off her grand Karwa Chauth gift

Karwa Chauth is one of the most cherished festivals for married women in India, and even Bollywood celebrities celebrate it with great enthusiasm. Many stars observe the fast and share adorable pictures of their celebrations on social media. Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, couldn’t stop smiling as she flaunted her special Karwa Chauth gift. Govinda gifted this to Sunita Ahuja for Karwa Chauth.

Govinda's wife is overjoyed with her Karwa Chauth gift

On Friday, Sunita took to Instagram to share pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations. She looked stunning in a deep green embroidered suit, styled with her hair tied in a sleek bun. Completing her festive look with gold earrings and colourful bangles, Sunita’s highlight was her huge gold necklace, a gift from Govinda for the occasion.

Sharing the pictures, she captioned her post, “Sona kitna sona hai 😂❤️ @govinda_herono1 Mera Karwa Chauth gift aa gaya (My Karwa Chauth gift has arrived) ❤️.”

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with love and admiration. One user wrote, “So, so adorable and unique and wonderful.” Another commented, “Govinda sir is very lucky to have such a smart wife ❤️ I really like her honest personality.” One fan remarked, “Looking like Maa Lakshmi’s avatar,” while another said, “Yeh hota Karwa Chauth ka gift, wah! (This is what a Karwa Chauth gift looks like, wow!)” Many others affectionately called her a “queen.”

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s relationship

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s love story began long before the actor rose to superstardom in the 1990s. Sunita, who is the sister of Govinda’s maternal uncle’s wife, met him when they were both very young. The couple tied the knot on 11 March 1987 in a private ceremony, away from the media spotlight, at a time when Govinda was just starting his film career.

They kept their marriage a closely guarded secret for several years until after their daughter was born. The couple is blessed with two children — daughter Tina Ahuja, who has appeared in films, and son Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is preparing to make his Bollywood debut soon.

Recently, there were rumours about Govinda’s alleged affair with a young Marathi actor. However, Sunita clarified that some people from Govinda’s family did not want to see them together. She admitted that while such rumours upset her, she remains strong and finds comfort in the unwavering support of her children.