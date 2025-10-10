Sanjay Dutt lost his cool after Govinda made him wait for 9 hours on Jodi No 1 set: ‘He started abusing assistant and…’

Bollywood actor Govinda ruled the silver screen in the 1990s. However, over the years, the actor’s stardom declined, and several of his co-stars and producers have spoken about how he would often arrive late on set. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, his Jodi No. 1 co-star Rajat Bedi recalled an incident where Govinda made Sanjay Dutt wait for nine hours during the film’s shoot. Govinda made Sanjay Dutt wait for 9 hours on Jodi No.1 set.

When Govinda made Sanjay Dutt wait for 9 hours

When asked about his memories of working with Govinda, Rajat said that although Govinda was a wonderful human being, he had “a very big problem.” He explained, “He had taken on too much work. In Jodi No. 1, David [Dhawan] was supposed to start shooting at 7 am, but Sanjay Dutt and I were there at 6 in the morning for some reason. David and all of us were waiting for Govinda to arrive so we could start working. Then we got to know that Govinda was at home. Someone from the set was sent to his house and had to wait outside to bring him to the set. By the time it was 2 pm, Sanjay was freaking out. He was abusing.”

Rajat added that while they were waiting, they later learnt that Govinda wasn’t even at home—he was flying in from Hyderabad and came straight to the set at 3 pm. “In those days, nobody would know where he was because he used to do four or five shifts a day. So at 3, Chi Chi [Govinda] came to the set, and when the assistant brought the scene to Sanjay, he realised he had many dialogues. Sanju started abusing the assistant and told him, ‘Give these lines to Govinda, I’m not doing this.’ The entire scene was changed on the spot. But when Govinda began shooting, he wrapped it all up in just two hours. He’s a performer.”

About Jodi No. 1

Directed by David Dhawan, the 2001 comedy film starred Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Twinkle Khanna and Monica Bedi. The story follows Jai (Sanjay Dutt) and Veeru (Govinda), two small-time crooks known for their clever tricks and comic timing. Together, they form the Jodi No. 1, a duo that always manages to outsmart others and escape tricky situations. Their friendship, filled with humour and mischief, forms the heart of the film.

Packed with David Dhawan’s signature comic style, catchy songs, and witty dialogues, Jodi No. 1 became a commercial success and remains one of the most memorable comedy entertainers of the early 2000s. The chemistry between Govinda and Sanjay Dutt was particularly appreciated by audiences.