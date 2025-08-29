Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja laugh, dance together ahead of Ganpati Visarjan days after quashing divorce rumours

Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja bid adieu to Lord Ganesha after celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at their Mumbai residence. Several videos of the couple ahead of Ganpati Visarjan emerged on the social media platform. Govinda and his wife Sunita at their residence in Mumbai.

Govinda, Sunita dance ahead of Ganpati Visarjan

In a video, their son Yashvardhan Ahuja was seen carrying the Ganesha idol as the family stood near their car. As everyone sang, Sunita was seen dancing while Govinda stood next to her. After Yashvardhan entered the car, Govinda and Sunita laughed and danced together while laughing.

In another clip, Govinda was seen folding his hands and praying as the paparazzi stood near him. He also smiled and greeted them. For the special day, Govinda wore a white traditional outfit. Sunita opted for a red and white printed suit.

Sunita shares pics with Govinda

Recently, Sunita shared pictures on Instagram from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The photos featured Sunita, Govinda, Yashvardhan, and actor Manisha Koirala, among others. Sunita also gave a glimpse of the decorated Ganesha idol.

Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, "Ganpati Bappa Morya (red heart and folded hands emoji)." Govinda, dressed in a maroon kurta, twinned with Sunita, who wore a matching saree. The couple performed the Ganpati puja.

Speaking to the media during the celebration, Sunita strongly dismissed the ongoing rumours about their marriage and said that people should not believe such talk unless they themselves speak about it. Sunita had said, "Aaj media ke muh pe thappad nahi padi hai kya? Humko saath me dekh kar. Itna close... agar kuch hota toh itne nazdeek hote? Humari duriya hoti. Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta. Chahe upar se koi bhi aa jaye... Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai (Hasn't the media gotten a slap in the face today? Seeing us together like this. So close... If there was something wrong, would we be this close? There would've been distance between us. No one can separate us... My Govinda is only mine and no one else's)."

About Govinda and Sunita

Govinda and Sunita have been married for more than three decades and are parents to two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut.