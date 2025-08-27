Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja quashes divorce rumours: ‘Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hai’

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja recently grabbed headlines due to reports of trouble in their marriage. Several reports claimed that she has filed for divorce. The couple dispelled these rumours as they put up a united front on Wednesday to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Speaking to the media, Sunita said that Govinda will always remain her husband and nobody can break their relationship. Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have shut down divorce rumours with their latest outing together.

‘Govinda sirf mera hi hai’

Sunita spoke to the media and said, “Aaj itna close, close… agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Humaari dooriyan hoti! Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hain, chahe upar se koi aa jaaye bhagwan aa jaaye, koi shaitaan nahi aa jaaye. Koi nahi alag kar sakta hai. Ek picture tha na ‘Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai’ waise hi mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai. Jab tak hum moonh na khole tab tak aap please aap log koi bhi cheez mein na boliye (If something had happened, then we would have been so close today. There would have been a distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God comes from above... My Govinda is only mine and no one else's. Until we open our mouths, please do not say anything on this matter).”

Govinda celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Sunita

On Wednesday, Govinda was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence. Sunita was seen wearing a purple saree, while Govinda donned a red kurta. Their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, was also captured in the visuals, joining in the festivities. Govinda and Sunita were seen distributing sweets to paparazzi gathered outside their residence.

A few days ago, Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, dismissed the speculation about the divorce and called it outdated and misleading.

Sunita and Govinda tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and kept their marriage a secret until the birth of their daughter, Tina Ahuja, in 1989. The couple welcomed their second child, son Yashvardhan, almost a decade later in 1997. While Tina has already made her Bollywood debut, Yashvardhan is all set to make his acting debut with Sai Rajesh's yet-untitled film.