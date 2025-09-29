The Raja Saab trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Maruthi’s Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt-starrer The Raja Saab was released on Monday evening. The film is a horror comedy that is touted to feature Prabhas in dual roles, portraying a young man and an older individual. Take a look. The Raja Saab trailer: Prabhas plays dual roles in Maruthi's horror comedy film.

The Raja Saab trailer

The trailer begins with Prabhas sitting in a hypnotist’s office, where he is asked to focus as Bappi Lahiri and Usha Uthup’s famous song, Koi Yahan Nache Nache, plays in the background. He appears worried and shocked by the visuals that come to mind, involving creatures and a haunted mansion.

Soon, Sanjay Dutt’s character is introduced by Boman Irani as an ‘exorcist, psychiatrist and hypnotist’. Prabhas gets ready to face off against Sanjay’s character, even making a Star Wars reference while at it. At the end of the trailer, Prabhas is shown in an older avatar, who is hinted to be his evil grandfather. Zareena Wahab plays Prabhas’ grandmother.

Fans seemed happy with the trailer, with one of them commenting, “Prabhas anna comedy timing gani aaa visuals gani music gani Anni super ga unnai (Be it Prabhas’ comedy timing or the visuals, it all looks so good).” Another wrote, “Prabhas looks awesome..What a trailer.” One fan felt nostalgic, writing, “Prabhas Anna ni ila chusi chala rojulu ayyindhi (It has been so long since we saw brother Prabhas like this.)”

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film was officially announced only in 2024, although it went into production in 2022. After multiple delays, it will be released in theatres on 9 January 2026 for Sankranthi. Thaman S has composed music for the horror comedy that has high expectations on it.