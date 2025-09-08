Sanjay Dutt recalls chilling jail encounter with double-murder convict: ‘He put a razor on my neck’

While appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside close friend Suniel Shetty, actor Sanjay Dutt revisited a haunting chapter from his prison years. Reflecting on his time behind bars for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, the 66-year-old actor shared a moment that left him visibly shaken even years later. Despite the haunting memories, Sanjay Dutt expressed no regrets about his life, focusing instead on missing his late parents in The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Sanjay Dutt recalls encounter with double- murder convict

Sanjay recounted an eerie incident when jail authorities asked him to shave his overgrown beard and assigned another inmate, convicted of double murder, to do the job.

As the inmate, named Mishra, drew a razor close to Sanjay’s neck, the actor casually asked how long he had been in prison. “Fifteen years,” came the reply. Curious, Sanjay pressed further: “What for?” The answer, “Double murder”, made his blood run cold.

“I immediately held his hand and stopped him,” Sanjay said. “So, a double murder convict had a razor in his hand; it was just an ordinary day in jail.”

Despite the terrifying experience, Sanjay said he holds no regrets about his life, except for losing his parents too early. He spoke about missing his father, actor and politician Sunil Dutt, who passed away in 2005, and his mother, legendary actor Nargis, who died in 1981 just before his film debut in Rocky.

Sanjay's stint in jail

Convicted under the Arms Act for possession of illegal weapons linked to the 1993 bombings, Sanjay served a five-year sentence at Yerwada jail. He was released early due to good behaviour and his positive contributions to prison life, including hosting a radio show for fellow inmates.

Sanjay current work

On the work front, Sanjay is currently seen in Baaghi 4, sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. He will soon be seen in The Raja Saab with Prabhash, which will release on October 2, and then Dhurandar with Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna, Arjuna Rampal and R Madhavan. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 5.