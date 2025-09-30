Sunita Ahuja admits being upset with Govinda's affair rumours: ‘Inki family main log hume saath nahi dekhna chahte’

Bollywood actor Govinda’s personal life has been dominating headlines lately. In February, rumours surfaced that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja were parting ways after 37 years of marriage due to the actor’s alleged affair with a 30-year-old Marathi actress. Now, in her latest vlog, Sunita has addressed the speculation. Sunita Ahuja reacts to rumours about Govinda's affair.

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja addresses his affair rumours

Sambhavna Seth recently appeared in Sunita Ahuja’s vlog, where she asked her some personal questions. Sunita admitted hearing rumours about Govinda’s affair and stated that she would be the first person to reveal it to the media if she ever caught him cheating. She added, “Problem yeh ki iski family main log hai jo mujhe aur Govinda ko saath nahi dekhna chahte. Vo sochte hain inki family itni khush kyun hai kyunki unke khudh ke biwi bacche marr gaye hain. Govinda acche logon ke saath uthta bethta nahi hai. Toh kya hai naa jaise main bolti hun, agar tum gande logon ke saath raoge toh vaise bann jaaoge. Aaj mera friend circle nahi hai, mere bacche mere dost hain (The problem is that there are people in his family who don’t want to see Govinda and me together. They wonder why our family is so happy, especially since their own wives and children have passed away. Govinda doesn’t mix with good people. Like I always say, if you stay with bad people, you’ll become like them. Today, I don’t have a friend circle – my children are my friends)."

Sunita further opened up about being upset with the rumours and said, “Main aur Chi chi rehte aamne samne hai 15 saal se lekin aana jaana karte rehte hain voh ghar par. Jo achi aurat ko dukh dega voh kabhi sukhi nahi rahega, bechain rahega. Maine bachpan se leke aapni puri zindagi de di usko, aaj bhi itna pyaar karti hun. Narazgi 100% hai kyunki main bhi toh sun hi rahi hun naa. Lekin, main bhut strong hun kyunki mere pass mere bacche hain (Chi Chi [Govinda] and I have been living in different home for 15 years, but he keeps coming and going at home. The man who hurts a good woman will never be happy; he will always remain restless. I gave him my entire life from childhood, and even today, I love him so much. Yes, I’m 100% upset because I hear the rumours too. But I’m very strong because I have my children)."

Addressing the rumours of Govinda dating a young Marathi actress, Sunita said, “Kya hota hai naa jo ladkiyan aajkal aati hai struggle karne ke liye, inko sugar daddy ki adat padh gayi hai. Koi naa koi ladkiyan sochti hain ki humara ghar chal jaayega, pocket money mil jaayega. Jabtak main naa pakdun, lekin agar pakad liya toh fir voh hain naa Sunny Deol ka haath hai mera, 5 kg ka hai (What happens these days is that girls who come to struggle in the industry are used to having sugar daddies. Some girls think they’ll manage their home and get pocket money this way. Unless I catch them, it’s fine, but if I do, then you know, I have Sunny Deol’s hand – it weighs 5 kg)."

Sunita Ahuja says even her kids ask her about Govinda's affair

Sambhavna then asked Sunita: “Aapko lagta nahi ki it’s high time mujhe find out karlena chahiye kyunki itni baatien main sunn rahi hun?” (Don’t you think it’s high time I should find out since I’ve been hearing so much?). To this, Sunita replied “Kya hai hota hai naa ek sharamnak baat hoti hai, aapki itni umar hogyi hai, bache bade hogye hain, aap kya kar rahe ho? Bacche bhi poochte hain lekin insaan ko jhoot bolne ki adaat hai, toh jhooth pe jhooth bole jaata hai naa (The thing is, it’s very shameful. At this age, when your children have grown up, what are you doing? Even the children are asking, but some people are used to lying and just keep lying again and again)."

Recently, Sunita and Govinda were seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together at their home. The couple even dismissed the separation rumours, stating that until it comes directly from them, the media should not report or believe such claims.

Meanwhile, Govinda has been away from the big screen for quite some time. He was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, which failed miserably at the box office. His wife Sunita has often revealed that she advises him to choose better scripts and has expressed disappointment with the people around Govinda, claiming they are a bad influence. While the actor is yet to announce a new project, their son Yashvardhan Ahuja is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Sai Rajesh’s yet-untitled film.