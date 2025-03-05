Internet calls Sana Khan ‘regressive’, slams her for asking Sambhavna Seth to wear burqa: ‘Who is she to force someone’

Actor Sambhavna Seth recently met Sana Khan for her upcoming podcast. Sambhavna filmed their meeting in her vlog, where Sana commented on her outfit and suggested that she should wear a burqa. Her comments have sparked criticism online. Sana Khan asks Sambhavna Seth to wear burqa.

(Also Read: Sana Khan and husband Anas Saiyad welcome their second child, a baby boy: ‘We're overjoyed to share the beautiful news’

Sambhavna and Sana's vlog

Six days ago, Sambhavna shared a vlog where she was seen preparing for Sana's podcast. The two first indulged in a fun banter, reminiscing about their Bigg Boss days and how they used to fight with each other in the house while having fun at the same time. Later, when Sana was about to leave, she asked Sambhavna, who was wearing a yellow kurta, if she was going to change her clothes, to which the actor declined.

Sana criticises Sambhavna's outfit

Sana was then seen criticising her outfit and jokingly asking her to wear a burqa. Laughing, she said, "Tere paas ek acchi salwar kameez nahi hai... thappad chahiye? Where is your dupatta? Burqa laao... Sambhavna ko burqa pehnao" (You don’t have a good salwar kameez... Want a slap? Where is your dupatta? Bring a burqa... Make Sambhavna wear a burqa).

To this, Sambhavna replied, "Nothing else was fitting me because I have put on so much weight. I have gained almost 15 kgs. It’s fine. People will focus on what we say, not on our clothes. People will love us for who we are." Sana was also seen insisting that she wear a kimono or a jacket.

Sana faces backlash

Sana’s remarks did not sit well with internet users, who slammed her for being 'regressive' and 'forcing' Sambhavna to wear a burqa. One of the comments read, "If Sana wants people to accept her culture and her dressing sense, then she should also respect others for who they are. Very regressive." Another user commented, "Honestly, I hated how Sana was imposing her thoughts on Sambhavna’s outfit... live and let others live." Another comment read, "It was a little rude of her to tell you to cover up, like it’s your choice to wear whatever you like." Calling out Sana for her remarks, another user wrote, "Disappointed by Sana’s behaviour. She’s saying ‘dupatta nahi hai, salwar kameez nahi hai’ (there’s no dupatta or salwar kameez). Who is she to force someone to wear one?"

Sana quit her acting career before marrying Anas in November 2020. She also deleted pictures and videos from her shoots and trips from her social media. She has now started her podcast, Raunak-e-Ramadan, where she prepares a special dish for iftar and interviews guests about their Ramadan experiences. So far, she has interviewed Jannat Zubair and Urvashi Dholakia.