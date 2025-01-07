Sana Khan and husband Anas Saiyad welcome their second child, a baby boy: ‘We're overjoyed to share the beautiful news’

Actor Sana Khan and her husband, Anas Saiyad, announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sana shared a video with a message. Sana gave birth to a baby boy on January 5. They are yet to reveal the face or name of the baby. (Also Read | Sana Khan slammed over comments on postpartum depression: ‘This is so tone deaf’) Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad have become parents again.

Sana and Anas announce birth of second baby

Sana's post read, “O Allah, all praise is yours. Bless us to raise him with kindness and righteousness, and make him among your faithful servants. We are overjoyed to share the beautiful news of the arrival of our little prince!”

"Alhamdulillah, for everything we have. Alhamdulillah for everything we had. It's a Boy! Overflowing with joy, Big brother Tariq Jamil welcomes his baby brother! Born on 5th January 2025," ended the note.

Along with the post, they captioned it, "Allah Taala Ne Har Chiz Mukaddar Me Likhe Hai...Waqt Aane Par Allah Usko Atta Karta He Aur Jab Atta Karta He To Jholiya Khushiyon Se Bhar Deta Hai (God has written everything in destiny...At the right time, God will grant it and when he does, life will be showered with happiness)....Happy Parents (red heart emojis). #sanakhan #anassaiyad #saiyadtariqjamil."

About Sana

Sana is best known for featuring in Bigg Boss 6 and Salman Khan's film Jai Ho. She quit her acting career before she married Anas Saiyad in November 2020. In July 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, son Tariq Jamil.

Sana's second pregnancy

Earlier, Sana announced her second pregnancy nine months after the birth of their first child. She posted a video on Instagram and wrote, "Alhamdullilah.....Ya Allah, grant me from Your own (power) a goodly progeny. Verily, You are the One who listens to the prayer. Oh my Allah give us from our spouses and our children comfort of eyes and make us heads of the God-fearing."

"Only Allah has the power to grant such a gift and reaffirm his responsiveness to sincere prayers. Bless with a family that is not only abundant in number but also in virtue. May Allah accept our prayers and make it easy on all of us. Beautiful voice by Qari Abdul Aziz Falahi (Devla)," she had added.