Sana Khan slammed over comments on postpartum depression: ‘This is so tone deaf’

Former actor Sana Khan has found herself at the center of online backlash following her recent comments on depression in her recently-released vlog. In the vlog, Sana shared her personal experiences with pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum depression. Also read: Sana Khan announces second pregnancy with husband Anas Saiyad: 'Our family of three is joyfully growing to four' Sana Khan is expecting her second baby with husband, Anas Saiyad.

What did she say

In the vlog, Sana spoke about her own experience with postpartum depression, saying that new mothers should not constantly remind themselves of it. Sana said, “If someone is battling postpartum depression, don’t think too much about it. Let it go because, at the end of it, it affects your mental health. It is difficult; lifestyle changes, suddenly there is a new person next to you who wakes up crying, your sleep cycle changes… I also noticed a lot of similar things.”

The former actor went on to suggest they look for solace in spirituality. “I remember feeling fatigued and dozing off while feeding the baby. This is very normal; a person could also feel lonely even if there are 100 people at home. I have also gone through that. But when you constantly tell yourself that you are depressed, somewhere, you will start feeling it. Try to overcome it; try to improve your spirituality,” she added.

Outrage in the virtual world

Her comments didn’t go down well among a section of social media users, especially on Reddit, who slammed Sana for the views.

One user wrote, “This is so tone deaf!! Like telling someone with a leg fractured? Don’t think about it, just walk it off”, with another writing, "I have been battling depression since a decade now..now tell me why did thinking ‘mujhe kuchh nahi hua hey’, ‘mujhe kuchh nahi hua hey’,’mujhe kuchh nahi hua hey’ for years not help me get out of it? Educate yourself if you lack Common sense otherwise STFU.”

One comment read, “How stupid is she?”, with another mentioning, “Why does she or any xyz celebrity has to talk about mental health when they are not a professional? Who asked for their opinion?"

One user shared, “Easy for you to say with nanny and all the servants working around you to take care of the baby and do all the house chores that the depression that women after giving birth goes through is not real”.

Sana expecting her second baby

Sana Khan and her husband, Anas Saiyad, are expecting their second baby. Last month, they took to Instagram to share a joint post revealing the happy news to their fans and followers. They welcomed a baby boy on July 5, 2023.

Sana is best known for featuring in Bigg Boss 6 and Salman Khan's film Jai Ho. She quit her acting career before she married Anas in November 2020.