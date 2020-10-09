Sana Khan purges Instagram timeline, deletes every shred of evidence tying her to showbiz

bollywood

After announcing her retirement from the entertainment industry, actor Sana Khan has purged her Instagram account, removing every last shred of evidence that she was a part of showbiz. Sana, in a post on Instagram, recently announced that she would be quitting Bollywood and will “serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator.”

There are currently 102 posts on her account, with the first post going back to 2016. However, any picture tying her to the world of entertainment has been removed. All that remains is of a religious nature, besides a meme or two. Sana has 3.3 million followers on Instagram, and was last seen on screen in the Hotstar web series Special OPS. She is best known for having appeared in Bigg Boss 6 and Salman Khan’s Jai Ho.

Calling it her ‘happiest moment’, the actor wrote in her post that the entertainment industry has given her ‘fame’, ‘wealth’ and ‘honour’, but, she added, “for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?”

She added, “Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it.”

In a 2018 interview to Hindustan Times, Sana had expressed dismay about not making the most of her initial success in the industry, and forging strong connections in Bollywood. “Honestly, whether it’s Salman or anyone else, I don’t know how good contacts are made. I have no regrets as such but I just feel I could have made some stronger bonds when I had the chance. But I also believe that just by being friends with superstars and hanging out with them, you don’t become like them. If you think that way, you surely need a reality check,” she had said.

