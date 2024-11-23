Sana Khan announces second pregnancy with husband Anas Saiyad: 'Our family of three is joyfully growing to four'

Former actor Sana Khan and her husband, Anas Saiyad, are all set to welcome their second child. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the duo shared a joint post revealing the happy news to their fans and followers. (Also Read | Sana Khan's husband Mufti Anas Saiyad massaged her feet, carried her pregnancy pillow on UK trip. Watch) Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are all set to become parents again.

Sana announces second pregnancy

In the post, a young boy was seen sitting on the floor as a baby stood in front of him. The words read, "With the blessings of Allah almighty, our family of three is joyfully growing to four. Alhamdulillah! A little blessing is on the way. Saiyad Tariq Jamil is excited to be a big brother! Dear Allah, we can't wait to welcome and cherish our newest blessing. Keep us in your duas (prayers). May allah make it easy on us."

Sana pens long note of gratitude

The caption read, "Alhamdullilah (red heart and palms up together emojis). 'Ya Allah, grant me from Your own (power) a goodly progeny. Verily, You are the One who listens to the prayer. Oh my Allah give us from our spouses and our children comfort of eyes and make us heads of the God- fearing'. Only Allah has the power to grant such a gift and reaffirms his responsiveness to sincere prayers."

"Bless us with a family that is not only abundant in number but also in virtue. May Allah accept our prayers and make it easy on all of us Beautiful voice by Qari Abdul Aziz Falahi (Devla) #sanakhan #anassaiyad #saiyadtariqjamil #alhamdulillah #grateful," concluded the note. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "So we can finally tell everyone. @sanakhaan21 @anas_saiyad20 can’t wait for the new arrival." A comment read, "Congratulations @sanakhaan21 I’m so so happy for u .. may Allah tala protect u n ur family."

About Sana's family

Sana and Anas welcomed a baby boy on July 5, 2023. On Instagram, Sana announced the birth of her child. She captioned the video, "May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our baby. Behtareen banna hai Allah ki amanat. JazakAllah khair for your love and duas that have made our hearts and souls happy on this beautiful journey."

More about Sana

Sana is best known for featuring in Bigg Boss 6 and Salman Khan's film Jai Ho. She quit her acting career before she married Anas in November 2020. In March 2023, she confirmed her pregnancy news in an interview with Iqra TV.