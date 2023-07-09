Sana Khan gets ‘paranoid’ when people talk about weight loss after pregnancy: 'I'd rather promote idea of being healthy'

Former actor Sana Khan has spoken about losing weight post-pregnancy and how she feels paranoid when people talk about it. In a new interview, Sana also revealed that she has often seen her husband Anas Saiyad crying. She also said that Anas gets emotional while looking at the baby. (Also Read | Sana Khan, husband Anas Saiyad announce son's birth) Sana Khan welcomed her first child with her husband Anas Saiyad.

Sana Khan reveals son's name

As per the report, Sana and Anas named their baby Saiyad Tariq Jamil. Sana said that they wanted a name that signifies 'piousness, gentleness, care, and honesty'. She added that Jamil means 'beauty and Tariq means pleasant'.

Sana spoke about losing weight post pregnancy

Speaking with Times of India, Sana said, "I get so paranoid when people talk about weight loss after pregnancy. Of course, everyone wants to lose weight, and so do I, but not at the cost of compromising on my health or not eating what's required for my child's growth. A new mother shouldn't be made to believe that losing weight is more important than enjoying motherhood. I would rather promote the idea of being healthy. My child is my priority and weight loss can happen anytime."

Sana talked about Anas

Talking about Anas, she said, "I feel I don't even know him. He is so different. He gets so emotional while looking at the baby that he sometimes has tears in his eyes. I often see him crying. I even asked him once why he was crying as I was the crybaby in the relationship, and the baby was my partner-in-crime."

Sana and Anas became parents on July 5

Sana and Anas welcomed a baby boy last week. On Instagram, Sana announced the birth of her child. She captioned the video, "May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our baby. Behtareen banna hai Allah ki amanat. JazakAllah khair for your love and duas that have made our hearts and souls happy on this beautiful journey."

More about Sana

Sana is best known for featuring in Bigg Boss 6 and Salman Khan's film Jai Ho. She quit her acting career before she married Anas in November 2020. In March 2023, she confirmed her pregnancy news in an interview.

"I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, it's a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as a woman ek up and down both chalta rehta hai (Emotionally, I have been facing many ups and downs). But I think it's a beautiful journey. I'm waiting to have my baby in my arms... that's it," Sana had told Iqra TV.

