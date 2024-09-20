Sana Khan on husbands who 'allow wives to wear skimpy clothes': There has to be some self-respect, she's your woman

Sana Khan appeared on the latest episode of Rubina Dilaik’s podcast, Kisine Bataya Nahi. The former actor and Bigg Boss 6 contestant opened up about leaving the entertainment industry and embracing spirituality, and recalled her transformation from a simple girl who wore salwar kameez to someone who was wearing backless outfits. Sana also called out husbands, who are 'proud' of their 'hot' wives wearing short clothes. Also read: Sana Khan gets ‘paranoid’ when people talk about weight loss after pregnancy Former actor Sana Khan and husband Mufti Anas Saiyad had their first child last year.

‘Every man wants his wife to dress modestly’

Sana said, “Har insaan ko acha lagta hai ki uski biwi modest rahe, haina? Kai baar main aise mardo ko dekhti hoon toh mujhe ajeeb lagta hai ki tum kaise apni biwion ko aise chuntu-muntu kapde pehena kar bahar leke chale jate ho? And you feel proud about it, and you say 'My wife is looking so hot', and ek random ladka bhi aapki biwi ko bol raha hai ki she is looking so hot, especially jab wo chote kapde pehen rahi hai (Every man wants his wife to dress modestly. But when I see men who allow their wives to wear skimpy clothes, I wonder want is wrong with them. Do they like it when a random man also calls their wife hot just because of what she wore).”

‘You know she is your woman’

She added, "And you are proud of it? Like there has to be some kind of self-respect. You know she is your woman. You know in 2019, that was the time I knew, I am going to say bye to all this. That was the time I was doing something worse in my life, social media-wise. I used to think what people are seeing on my social media, I am not that person in real life. I used to wear certain kinds of clothes and dance. I thought I was misguiding youth."

In July 2023, Sana Khan and husband Anas Saiyad welcomed a baby boy. She had quit her acting career before she married Anas in November 2020. Sana is best known for featuring on Bigg Boss 6 and Salman Khan's 2014 film Jai Ho.