Sambhavna Seth slams Poonam Pandey for faking her death to spread cancer awareness: 'You are playing with mental health'

Poonam Pandey created a shocking revelation when she announced that she was alive on Saturday, a day after her team claimed that she died from cervical cancer. Several celebrities have criticised the actor-model on social media. Now, Sambhavna Seth, her good friend and reality TV star, has furiously slammed Poonam for faking her death and apologized to the media. (Also read: Poonam Pandey ‘never mentioned’ her cervical cancer, says Sambhavna Seth) Sambhavna Seth angrily reacted to Poonam Pandey's cancer awareness stint.

What Sambhavna said

Sambhava Seth shared a video on her Instagram video, where she was seen speaking directly to the camera in Hindi. She began: "The person who died yesterday has become alive again today. So this was a cancer awareness program which was wrapped in a PR activity. I want to know what kind of a PR activity is this? Did your PR not advise you before to not go ahead with this? The entire media has been disturbed from yesterday. I am in Dubai and when I got this news, I am speaking on behalf of everyone who processed this news yesterday. In the name of awareness, you are playing with the mental health of crores of people."

This is such a shameful activity

She further added, "Yesterday for the entire day I was thinking that a 32 year-old woman has passed away. That she is no more. From morning till night I was thinking about the same thing and even in my dreams. Then I get to know that this is an awareness program. So what else are you going to do in the name of awareness I want to know? This is such a shameful activity that one cannot even think about it. When something like this will happen to you in reality then no one will react. Yesterday the entire media was up. They are also humans. They asked me whatever they could. They even asked that it might be cancer awareness but I was like no, that cannot be the case with something like death. I am so sorry for not believing them."

Sambhavna Seth said that she lost her father during the pandemic and she knows what that mental state can be. She then added that now no one will believe in the news of someone passing away.

