Poonam Pandey ‘never mentioned’ her cervical cancer, says Sambhavna Seth: She was a very happy-go-lucky person

Poonam Pandey died on Thursday night of cervical cancer, according to a post on her official Instagram account. She was 32 years old. Now, her good friend, and reality TV star Sambhavna Seth has reacted to the sudden demise of Poonam in a new interview with News18, and said that she 'never mentioned that she was going through any problems.' (Also read: Kangana Ranaut, Munawar Faruqui, Pooja Bhatt react to Poonam Pandey's 'tragic' death: She was a great human being) Sambhavna Seth has reacted to the death of Poonam Pandey.

'Life is just so unpredictable'

Speaking to News 18, Sambhavna said, "Oh my god! I knew her. We have done Khatron Ke Khiladi together. I met her last year. We actually would keep meeting sometimes socially or at an event. But she never mentioned that she was going through any problems. It’s absolutely unbelievable, I still can’t digest it. Poonam was so young, hardly 30-32 years old. Life is just so unpredictable. I’m not in Mumbai but how I wish I was there to pay my respects. I would have reached there immediately.”

She further added how she remembers Poonam as a 'happy-go-lucky' person. “I knew her very well and she was a very positive person. I remember she had a dog. She was a very happy-go-lucky person. Everyone does things for media attention and so did she at times but she was not like that. She did not say anything about this. Just think how strong she was that she never even mentioned it. I really pray to god that wherever she is, she is happy and fine now. The suffering that comes with cancer is extremely tough. We all know that there are medical measures to deal with cancer as well but she must have been on a very difficult stage," said Sambhavna.

The news of Poonam's death was shared on her Instagram account. The post read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.” Several stars including Kangana Ranaut, Pooja Bhatt and Munawar Faruqui shared their condolences to the late actor-model.

