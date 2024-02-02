Kangana Ranaut, Munawar Faruqui, Pooja Bhatt react to Poonam Pandey's 'tragic' death: She was a great human being

On Friday, the official Instagram handle of Poonam Pandey shared a post about her death, saying the model-actor died due to cervical cancer. Poonam's manager Parul Chawla also confirmed the news of the actor-model's death to ANI. Soon after, social media tributes began pouring in for Poonam, who reportedly died on Thursday in her hometown Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Also read: Who was Poonam Pandey? Everything you need to know about the actor-model who died of cervical cancer at 32 Social media tributes pour in for Poonam Pandey, with celebrities expressing their shock.

Celebs react to news of Poonam Pandey’s death

While her Lock Upp co-contestant Munawar Faruqui said he was not able to 'process the news' of Poonam's death, the judge of the reality show, actor Kangana Ranaut, called it 'sad' news. Kangana took to Instagram stories and wrote, "This is so sad. Losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti."

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui tweeted, "Shocking! Can’t process the news. Poonam was great human being. Sad. RIP (rest in peace)." Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also took to X, writing, "So tragic to hear about Poonam Pandey. I had never met her, but when life claims someone so young it is always devastating. My prayers and deepest condolences to her family, friends and everyone whose life she impacted." Actor Karanvir Bohra also tweeted, "I’m still in disbelief. Poonam Pandey, I pray this news is not true."

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to mourn Poonam Pandey's death.

Poonam Pandey 'was always very jolly'

Speaking to Zoom, actor Karan Kundrra said, “Oh my god! I had no idea about this. How did this happen? It is a very sad and heartbreaking news. I just need to call some people now."

Speaking to India Today, actor Rakhi Sawant's ex husband Adil Khan Durrani said, “I last met Poonam at an award function, where we both won an award. Two days ago also, she was spotted by the paparazzi. She was always so happy that one couldn’t tell that she was fighting cancer. I had no clue she was going through something like this. I have met her 4-5 times and she was always very jolly.”

A post shared by the late actor-model's team on Poonam Pandey's official Instagram account read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."