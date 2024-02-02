Poonam Pandey trends on social media, people ask if her 'Instagram account is hacked'

Actor and model Poonam Pandey has died at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer. On Friday, her media manager Parul Chawla confirmed the news to ANI. A post on Poonam's official Instagram account announcing the actor-model's death was also shared on Friday. The news of the untimely death of Poonam has taken over social media, with many on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram reacting with shock. Some are also questioning the authenticity of the news. Also read: Who was Poonam Pandey? Everything you need to know about the actor-model who died of cervical cancer Poonam Pandey died due to cervical cancer.

Social media reacts to Poonam's 'shocking' death

Poonam Pandey, who was known for her bold photos and videos, made her acting debut with the film Nasha in 2013. She also appeared in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp season 1 in 2022. Reacting to her death, a person said on X, where the hashtags 'Poonam Pandey', 'rest in peace', 'cervical cancer' as well as 'shocking' are trending, “I cannot digest this shocking news.”

'Hope this is not fake post'

A post on Pandey's official Instagram account read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Commenting on it, a person wrote, “Lost? Hope this is not fake or fun post.” One more commented, "This can't be true... Please tell me the account is hacked, no way! It can't be true."

A third seemingly referred to Poonam's recent Instagram videos and photos from a bash in Goa, and wrote, "It's so fishy. Something is 100 percent wrong here. How can a person who is suffering from cancer looks so healthy and also dies all of a sudden. If news is true RIP." A person also wrote about Poonam on X, "Girl you were too strong, in cancer condition, you still came out for your friends. It's a sad and shocking news. RIP (rest in peace) Poonam Pandey."

Born in Kanpur on March 11, 1991, Poonam began her career as a model. She made her acting debut with the 2013 film Nasha. She also participated in reality TV shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and Lock Upp.