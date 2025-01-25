Sana Khan reveals name of her second child: ‘We named our prince, Saiyad Hasan Jamil’

Former actor Sana Khan is overjoyed as she and her husband Anas Saiyad have welcomed their second child. In an adorable reveal, Sana took to social media to share a heartwarming video announcing the name of their newborn, leaving fans and well-wishers delighted. Also read: Sana Khan announces second pregnancy with husband Anas Saiyad: 'Our family of three is joyfully growing to four' Sana got married to Anas Saiyad in 2020.

Sana reveals the name

On Sunday, Sana took to Instagram to share a video to reveal the name of their newborn son: Saiyad Hasan Jamil. “All praises are due to you, along with your blessings and grace. Grant us the ability to raise him well, guide us to be kind and just toward him, and make him among your righteous servants,” she added in a prayer in the video.

Sana added, “Dear loved one, with hearts full of gratitude, we humbly request your prayers for our baby boy. May Allah bless him with a life of health, happiness and barakah. We named our prince: Saiyad Hasan Jamil”.

“Masha Allah my favorite name hasan and hussain,” one fan wrote, with another mentioning, “Masha Allah”.

One comment read, “Masha allah it's good and best name...plz remember ur duva to all jazakallah”.

Sana welcomes a baby boy

Earlier this month, Sana Khan and her husband, Anas Saiyad, announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy. Taking to Instagram, Sana shared a video with a message. Sana gave birth to a baby boy on January 5. They are yet to reveal the face of the baby.

Sana's post read, “O Allah, all praise is yours. Bless us to raise him with kindness and righteousness, and make him among your faithful servants. We are overjoyed to share the beautiful news of the arrival of our little prince!”

"Alhamdulillah, for everything we have. Alhamdulillah for everything we had. It's a Boy! Overflowing with joy, Big brother Tariq Jamil welcomes his baby brother! Born on 5th January 2025," ended the note.

Along with the post, they captioned it, "Allah Taala Ne Har Chiz Mukaddar Me Likhe Hai...Waqt Aane Par Allah Usko Atta Karta He Aur Jab Atta Karta He To Jholiya Khushiyon Se Bhar Deta Hai (God has written everything in destiny...At the right time, God will grant it and when he does, life will be showered with happiness)....Happy Parents (red heart emojis). #sanakhan #anassaiyad #saiyadtariqjamil."

Sana is best known for featuring in Bigg Boss 6 and Salman Khan's film Jai Ho. She quit her acting career before she married Anas Saiyad in November 2020. In July 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, son Tariq Jamil.