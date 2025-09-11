Sunita Ahuja reveals Govinda used to flirt with his co-stars: ‘Bas Sonali Bendre bach gayi’

Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja's relationship has been under scrutiny due to divorce rumours. Recently, Sunita revealed that Govinda used to flirt with many of his co-stars, mentioning that he didn't try to flirt with Sonali Bendre. Sonali worked with Govinda on films such as Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai and Apne Dam Par.

Sunita talks about Govinda’s flirty attitude

Recently, Sunita joined the ongoing reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check as a guest judge, where she spoke about her husband Govinda, joking that he used to flirt with most. During the episode, Sunita also recalled how she enjoyed spending time with Sonali again, who has worked with Govinda in films such as Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai and Apne Dam Par.

Sunita said, “We laughed and remembered all those fun moments from the past that are still so close to our hearts. I revealed that while Govinda may have flirted with many, bas Sonali hi bach gayi (she was the only one left)! She was the only actress he never tried his charm on.”

Sunita also revealed that Govinda gave Sonali her big break in Aag (1994), saying, “In fact, Govinda gave Sonali her first big break in Aag, and he would often say that when I was younger, I reminded him of Sonali... It was truly special to relive those moments, share a few untold truths, and celebrate the Govinda-style entertainment that has always been such a big part of my life."

Talking about being on Pati Patni Aur Panga, Sunita mentioned that it was “like taking a beautiful walk down memory lane, filled with nostalgia and laughter”. She admitted that she loved dancing to Govinda's songs again and “sharing the stage with Sonali”.

About the couple

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987, even before Govinda rose to stardom in Bollywood. The couple kept their marriage a secret and only went public after welcoming their daughter, Tina Ahuja, the following year. They also have a son, Yashvardhan, who was born in 1997. While Tina has already made her Bollywood debut, Yashvardhan is all set to make his acting debut with Sai Rajesh's yet-untitled film.