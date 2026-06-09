Kusha Kapila urges more women to call out Himanshu Jangra's ₹370 biryani remark on Pranit More’s show: 'Bakwaas ki hai’

The ₹370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More's show has sparked a massive backlash on social media. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. He later apologised and deleted his social media accounts. Meanwhile, Pranit also apologised and said ‘comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views’. Kusha Kapila has reacted on the ₹370 Biryani row.

What Kusha said Actor and social media influencer Kusha Kapila has now reacted on the controversy. She took to her Instagram Stories and said, “Urge women to call out disgusting comedy plenty. Please darna mat (Don't feel scared). Bakwaas kiya he toh drag karo badiya se (If they have spoken nonsense then feel free to drag it too). Uploading a clip like that is a choice. Choosing to crack certain jokes and hosting that on your channel is a choice. This, btw, is not comedy. This is content designed to get a reaction. I am so glad that so many women are calling it out.”

She went on to add, “Bahut achcha lag raha hai! Bahut mazza aa raha hai! Aaj main apne paiso se order karke biryani khaungi (I feel amazing, it feels great to see this. I will order biryani with my own money and eat it tonight).”

Kusha also slammed Pranit More's apology saying that he cannot escape accountability by saying it was an audience reaction, since it was his platform and he should not have been okay when such comments were being passed on women. She also urged men to express their opinions and call out the outrageous comments that were passed on the show.