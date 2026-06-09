Gurgaon firm fires Himanshu Jangra over ‘ ₹370 biryani’ remark on Pranit More’s show

Himanshu Jangra has been fired from his job over objectionable remarks that he made during comedian Pranit More’s standup show. Jangra used to work as a web developer at Gurgaon-based Starvik Design. The company has confirmed that his employment has been terminated over comments he made as an audience member during More’s show, which snowballed into a larger controversy about misogyny and patriarchy. Starvik Design has fired Himanshu Jangra over his '370 biryani' remarks.

The controversy surrounding Himanshu Jangra 23-year-old Jangra faced massive backlash for remarks he made during More’s show last week. Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment.

He recalled that after eating the biryani, the woman requested to be dropped home. “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga (I spent ₹370, so I have to get something back),” Jangra told Pranit More while sitting in the audience.

The Gurgaon-based man went on to describe how he debated taking the girl back to his room, and eventually insisted that she accompany him to a “dark” park. The woman repeatedly expressed reluctance but eventually went to the park with Jangra — who spoke about waiting for nightfall.

Starvik Design fires Himanshu Jangra In a statement shared on Instagram yesterday, Vivek Vishwakarma, founder of Starvik Design, confirmed that the design and branding firm had decided to part ways with Himanshu Jangra.

“I have received hundreds of messages, emails, calls regarding one of our employees, Himanshu Jangra. Like many of you, I came across the clips that have been circulating online,” said the founder of Starvik Design.

“Let me be very clear, the statements shown in those clips are offensive. They are not something I agree with. They are not something our company stands for, and they certainly should not be influencing young minds.”