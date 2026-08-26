‘So incredibly happy, so incredibly grateful’: Kaziah Liz Mejo on being crowned Miss Universe India 2026

Kaziah Liz Mejo became Miss Universe India 2026 on August 23, at the age of 19. A law student from Mavelikkara in the Alappuzha district of Kerala, Kaziah earned the title from among 51 contestants in a close competition. Also Read | Bengaluru founder sent 'world’s first lab-grown diamond jewellery into space' and it survived: 10 things to know The teenager has taken her modelling career seriously for a while, finishing as the first runner-up at Miss Teen International 2025, where she represented India, and then winning Miss Universe Kerala, before succeeding at the national level. In an interview with ANI at Jaipur, where the Miss Universe India 2026 finale event took place, Kaziah gushed about her win, saying, “I won this crown at the age of 19, and in 64 years I've brought the first crown home to Kerala. I'm so, so incredibly happy, so incredibly grateful; this is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I'm so incredibly grateful that I can show what India means to the universe.”

Thanking God and chalking the path for her future Kaziah attributed her success to God’s grace, saying, “God showed me what my purpose was in life at a very young age, and I'm so grateful because I'm following his path, what he has created for me, and I believe I'm so incredibly blessed by our Almighty that I'm able to sit here today.” “I always look up to others, but I think in today's generation, we forget to appreciate ourselves; we forget to remind ourselves how far we've come, how much we've worked for the life that we've wanted,” she added. The teenager shared that she aims to showcase India's diversity, culture, talent, and the strength of the new generation to the world. Her next goal is to step into the film industry alongside her modelling career. In her words, “The first goal is to bring the crown back to India, the crown of Miss Universe, that has always been my dream, and I want to represent India in absolutely everything that I do. Hopefully, I am able to enter the industry of movies as well and in that as well be able to carry the name of India internationally."