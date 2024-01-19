close_game
close_game
News / Business / Ram temple consecration: Money markets to remain shut for full day on January 22, says RBI

Ram temple consecration: Money markets to remain shut for full day on January 22, says RBI

ByHT News Desk
Jan 19, 2024 07:54 PM IST

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Money markets to remain shut for full day on Jan 22, says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that money markets will remain closed for the entire day on January 22, on account of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir.

A security official walks past an emblem of the Reserve Bank of India at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai (PTI FILE)
A security official walks past an emblem of the Reserve Bank of India at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai (PTI FILE)

The decision comes after the Maharashtra government declared January 22 a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. This update supersedes the previous RBI statement, which had said that money markets would be open from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm on that day.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

ALSO READ- Ram temple consecration: Maharashtra declares public holiday on January 22

“There will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives on January 22,” RBI said.

Settlement of all outstanding transactions will accordingly get postponed to the next working day i.e., January 23, it added.

ALSO READ- Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla invited to Ram Temple consecration: 'Humbled'

The 3-day variable rate repo auction announced earlier in the day stands canceled and a two-day VRR auction will now be conducted on Jan. 23, the central bank added.

"...An extra issue each of Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) with reversal on January 23, 2024 (Tuesday) is being made available," the RBI said.

ALSO READ- Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Is your school, office closed on Jan 22? Check list

The markets will resume their normal timings from Jan. 23.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla idol at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsReliance Industries Q3 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On