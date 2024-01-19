Ram temple consecration: Money markets to remain shut for full day on January 22, says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that money markets will remain closed for the entire day on January 22, on account of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir. A security official walks past an emblem of the Reserve Bank of India at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai (PTI FILE)

The decision comes after the Maharashtra government declared January 22 a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. This update supersedes the previous RBI statement, which had said that money markets would be open from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm on that day.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

ALSO READ- Ram temple consecration: Maharashtra declares public holiday on January 22

“There will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives on January 22,” RBI said.

Settlement of all outstanding transactions will accordingly get postponed to the next working day i.e., January 23, it added.

ALSO READ- Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla invited to Ram Temple consecration: 'Humbled'

The 3-day variable rate repo auction announced earlier in the day stands canceled and a two-day VRR auction will now be conducted on Jan. 23, the central bank added.

"...An extra issue each of Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) with reversal on January 23, 2024 (Tuesday) is being made available," the RBI said.

ALSO READ- Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Is your school, office closed on Jan 22? Check list

The markets will resume their normal timings from Jan. 23.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla idol at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.