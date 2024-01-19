Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Is your school, office closed on Jan 22? Check list

Various public sector entities across the country, including banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks (RRBs), are set to remain closed for half a day on January 22 on the occasion of Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya. Several BJP-ruled states have also declared a public holiday or half-day on January 22 to allow people to actively participate in the festivities surrounding the consecration of the Ram temple. Cutouts of Lord Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (PTI)

Central govt half-day closure

The Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) issued an order on Thursday, mandating a half-day closure for central government establishments on Monday. The order extends to central government offices, institutions, and industrial establishments throughout India and will be in effect until 2:30pm on January 22. The ministry of finance confirmed that the same applies to public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and RRBs.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Several state governments have taken similar steps to honour the historic event.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions for a statewide holiday in all educational institutions on January 22. He said the liquor shops would also remain shut in the state on the day of the ceremony.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav has announced that all schools will remain closed on January 22, encouraging people to celebrate the day like a festival. Yadav also declared a dry day in the state on the day of the consecration ceremony.

“Keeping in view the public sentiments, we have decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the state. All types of shops including liquor, and Bhang outlets will remain closed,” Yadav wrote on X.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan government has declared a half-day holiday in the state in view of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple. Cabinet Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary said that he has sent a request to the chief minister to change it to a full-day leave on January 22.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has declared January 22 as a holiday for all state government schools and colleges.

“The whole world knows Siyaram. I salute you as much as I can. There will be a holiday in all government and non-government schools and colleges of Chhattisgarh on 22 January, the day of the consecration of Prabhu Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said in a social media post on X.

Haryana

The Haryana government has also announced the closure of schools and a dry day on the occasion of the consecration ceremony.

Assam

The state of Assam announced a half-holiday for all government offices and educational institutions until 2:30pm.

Tripura

The government of Tripura also announced that all state government offices and educational institutions in the state will remain closed until 2:30pm on January 22.

Goa

The Goa government has declared a public holiday for government employees on January 22.

Legal fraternity requests judicial holiday

Chairman of the Bar Council of India, Manan Kumar Mishra, has requested Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to declare a judicial holiday across all courts on January 22. This request is to ensure that the legal fraternity can also participate in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.