Clad in traditional kurta-pajama, PM Modi sits in pran pratishtha ceremony

PM Modi chooses his dress carefully for each occasion. On Monday, as the nation waited with bated breath for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ram Mandir, PM Modi appeared in traditional kurta-pajama, jacket and a stole -- all in cream colour. PM Modi walked into the arena of the temple and climbed the stairs to reach the garbha griha where the pran-pratistha ceremony is being held. For the last 11 days, PM Modi observed afast limiting his diet to only fruits and coconut water, slept on the floor – to take part in the pran pratistha rituals. Clad in traditional kurta-pajama, PM Modi sits in pran pratistha ceremony

As the rituals proceeded, PM Modi held a lotus in his hand. The pran pratistha takes place at 12.30pm -- during the sacred time of today's Abhijeet muhurat.

What PM Modi did to take part in pran pratistha ceremony?

PM Modi is the chief yajman of the consecration ceremony. PM Modi observed 11-day fast and then took a religious sojourn in South India states.