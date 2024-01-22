close_game
News / India News / Clad in traditional kurta-pajama, PM Modi sits in pran pratishtha ceremony

Clad in traditional kurta-pajama, PM Modi sits in pran pratishtha ceremony

ByHT News Desk
Jan 22, 2024 12:35 PM IST

Ram Mandir pran pratistha: PM Modi takes part in pran pratistha rituals at the garbha griha of the Ram Temple.

PM Modi chooses his dress carefully for each occasion. On Monday, as the nation waited with bated breath for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ram Mandir, PM Modi appeared in traditional kurta-pajama, jacket and a stole -- all in cream colour. PM Modi walked into the arena of the temple and climbed the stairs to reach the garbha griha where the pran-pratistha ceremony is being held. For the last 11 days, PM Modi observed afast limiting his diet to only fruits and coconut water, slept on the floor – to take part in the pran pratistha rituals.

As the rituals proceeded, PM Modi held a lotus in his hand. The pran pratistha takes place at 12.30pm -- during the sacred time of today's Abhijeet muhurat.

What PM Modi did to take part in pran pratistha ceremony?

PM Modi is the chief yajman of the consecration ceremony. PM Modi observed 11-day fast and then took a religious sojourn in South India states.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Follow Us On