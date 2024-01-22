close_game
Ram Temple inauguration: When and where to watch live telecast

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 22, 2024 05:03 AM IST

While Lord Ram's idol will be installed only in the afternoon, live coverage will begin in the morning itself.

The much-anticipated ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Lord Ram's idol at the newly-built Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be conducted on Monday. While the ceremony itself will be held between 12:20 pm-1 pm, the event's coverage will begin much earlier on national broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) and private news channels.

A general view of a street, ahead of the opening of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya (REUTERS)

As the chief guest, prime minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum at around 12:30 pm. The temple trust has invited around 8000 guests for the grand event; the guest list includes politicians, industrialists, sportspersons, actors, among others.

Where to watch live?

On Doordarshan, the live coverage will start at 7 am, and can be livestreamed on the broadcaster's official YouTube channel. Viewers can also tune into DD National.

“Be part of history in the making on #Doordarshan. Join us for the grand and exclusive live coverage of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, on DD National and its YouTube channel," the broadcaster said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on the eve of temple's inauguration.

For its coverage, which will be in different languages, DD has installed nearly 40 cameras at various locations in this Uttar Pradesh town. It will air footage from locations such as Ram ki Paidi near Saryu ghat and the Jatayu statue at Kuber Tila. Also, the visuals will be in 4K display

Additionally, according to Mint, several movie theatres, including multiplex operator PVR-INOX, will screen the event live.

Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
