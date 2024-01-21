Laddus, Saryu water, Kand Mool: What ‘mahaprasad’ Ram Temple guests will receive

Ahead of the pran-pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Lord Ram Lalla in Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has received over 20,000 packets of the 'mahaprasad', which would be distributed among the VVIPs and dignitaries at the ceremony, on Sunday. Prasad(ANI)

The 'mahaprasad' which has been prepared with pure ghee, five types of dry fruits, sugar, gram flour (besan), contains two water from the sacred Saryu river in a small bottle, kalwa (sacred cotton red thread roll tied on the hands of the participants), supari (betel nuts) and akshat (unbroken rice), news agency PTI reported.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The visuals of the 'prasad', which would be distributed among the VVIPs and dignitaries at the ceremony, have surfaced online.

As per the visuals shared by the news agency ANI, the prasad box contains 'Ram Kand Mool', 'Sarju Neer', 'Kumkum' and 'Rudraksha'.

The 'mahaprasad' is being prepared by Gujarat's Bhagwa Sena Bharti Garvi and Sant Seva Sansthan under the guidance of the Ayodhya Temple Trust. It has been prepared with over 5,000 kilogram of ingredients by a team of about 200 people.

"We have been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing 'mahaprasad' along with making arrangements for the stay and food of the saints," Kamal Bhai Rawal, the organisation's national president, told PTI.

The trust is also providing food to over 5,000 saints being accommodated in Udaasin Ashram Ranopali every day, along with a kit, which includes a blanket, pillow and bedsheet.

The guests attending the pran-pratishtha ceremony will be served pure vegetarian food along with legume, 'thepla', almond barfi, 'matar kachori' and millet-based dishes, prepared by chefs from Varanasi and Delhi.

The temple trust and Vishva Hindu Parishad have invited nearly 8,000 guests including politicians, business stalwarts, entertainment industry stars and other dignitaries who are scheduled to arrive in the temple town for the pran-pratishtha ceremony.

The temple town is fully prepared for tomorrow's ceremony in which the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Many devotees have started flocking to Ayodhya to witness the auspicious moment.

The consecration ceremony would begin at 12.20 pm in the auspicious nakshatra and is expected to be completed by 1 pm, Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, had said and Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)