Ram temple consecration: Will Delhi AIIMS be closed on January 22? Here's what premier hospital said

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi will remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22 in wake of the Ram temple ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya, the premier medical institute said in a circular on Saturday. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

“The Government of India has declared Monday the 22nd January, 2024 half day closing till 14:30 hrs vide O.M ref: F.No. 12/7/2023- JCA, DoPT dated 18th January, 2024 as Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India. It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 14:30 hrs on 22.01.2024. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them,” the AIIMS said in a circular.



“However, since AIIMS New Delhi is on high alert for a period of one month till 21.02.2024, vide ref: No. F.9/VVIP/2024-Estt(H), DGHS, Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) dated 09.02.2024 , all critical clincal services shall remain functional”, the circular added.



The Centre has announced that all central government offices will be closed for half day on January 22. Union minister Jitendra Singh said that the decision has been taken in view of the ‘overwhelming sentiments’.



The ministry of finance has asked all banks to remain shut on Monday due to the Ram temple consecration ceremony. The stock market will also be closed due to the grand event in Ayodhya.



“This is in partial modification to exchange Notice no 20231213-1 dated December 13, 2023 and attached notification of Maharashtra General Administration Department dated January 19, 2024 regarding declaration of public holiday on January 22, 2024 and attached RBI press release regarding public holiday on January 22, 2024 under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1981. In view of the above, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that the Exchange shall observe Trading Holiday on January 22, 2024 on BSE StAR MF Segment,” the Bombay Stock Exchange said in a statement.



The Delhi government offices will also remain closed for half day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya. A Raj Niwas official said Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices, civic bodies and other undertakings on January 22.