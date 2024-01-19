close_game
close_game
News / Business / Ram Mandir ceremony: Will banks remain closed on January 22? Centre issues statement

Ram Mandir ceremony: Will banks remain closed on January 22? Centre issues statement

ByHT News Desk
Jan 19, 2024 11:40 AM IST

The Finance Ministry has issued a circular regarding the closure of banks across the country on January 22, in view of Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony.

The consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will take place on January 22, and the ministry of finance has issued an order asking all banks to remain closed on Monday in view of the grand occasion.

A construction crew works on Ram Mandir, a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya. (AP)
A construction crew works on Ram Mandir, a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya. (AP)

The ministry on Thursday said that all the banks across the country will be closed for half-day till 2:30 pm on January 22. According to the order, all public sector banks (PSBs), insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks will remain closed during this time.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Centre had also announced a half-day working for all central government employees on Monday. This order will remain effective for all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments during the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

The Department of Personnel and Training also released an order allowing the employees to participate in the 'Pran Pathishtha' celebrations of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The DOPT order said, "The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024."

The DOPT order shall also apply to public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and RRBs to enable employees to participate in the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha celebrations, a notification from the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Ram Mandir 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony

The 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony for the new idol of Ram Lalla will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ayodhya Ram Temple on Monday, January 22. Meanwhile, the idol of Ram Lalla was installed in the ‘Garbh Grah’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple on Thursday.

Ahead of the grand celebrations, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra commenced its 7-day Vedic rituals of worshipping and multiple ceremonies ahead of the consecration.

Many states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa have declared a public holiday in the state for January 22, with schools and government offices closed for the day.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsReliance Industries Q3 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, and India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out