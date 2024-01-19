Ram Mandir ceremony: Will banks remain closed on January 22? Centre issues statement

The consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will take place on January 22, and the ministry of finance has issued an order asking all banks to remain closed on Monday in view of the grand occasion. A construction crew works on Ram Mandir, a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya. (AP)

The ministry on Thursday said that all the banks across the country will be closed for half-day till 2:30 pm on January 22. According to the order, all public sector banks (PSBs), insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks will remain closed during this time.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Centre had also announced a half-day working for all central government employees on Monday. This order will remain effective for all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments during the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

The Department of Personnel and Training also released an order allowing the employees to participate in the 'Pran Pathishtha' celebrations of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The DOPT order said, "The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024."

The DOPT order shall also apply to public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and RRBs to enable employees to participate in the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha celebrations, a notification from the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Ram Mandir 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony

The 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony for the new idol of Ram Lalla will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ayodhya Ram Temple on Monday, January 22. Meanwhile, the idol of Ram Lalla was installed in the ‘Garbh Grah’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple on Thursday.

Ahead of the grand celebrations, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra commenced its 7-day Vedic rituals of worshipping and multiple ceremonies ahead of the consecration.

Many states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa have declared a public holiday in the state for January 22, with schools and government offices closed for the day.

(With inputs from PTI)