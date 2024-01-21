‘As you prepare to go for Pran Pratishtha…’: President Murmu pens letter to PM Modi ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

President Droupadi Murmu, writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, said that as the PM is set to go for the Pran Pratishtha, she could only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by Modi in the sacred grounds of the temple. Ayodhya: Ram Temple being decorated with flowers on the eve of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Sunday. (PTI)

Murmu wrote, “As you prepare yourself to go for the Pran Pratishtha of Prabhu Shri Ram's murti at the new temple built in His birthplace, Ayodhya Dham, I can only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts.”

Further, Murmu said that Modi's 11-day-long rituals before the inauguration ceremony were sacred and a spiritual act of sacrifice. “The 11-day rigorous Anushthan that you have undertaken is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Prabhu Shri Ram.”

The consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple is scheduled for Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officiate the rituals, with the main ceremonies led by a team of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit. The event has garnered attention, with various celebrities and notable personalities extended invitations to attend.

She said that as Modi headed towards Ayodhya, she sent her heartfelt wishes.

Crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru, the 51-inch-tall, 1.5-tonne idol depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old standing on a lotus, all carved from the same stone.

Murmu also penned the significance of the temple for the country and the ongoing nationwide celebrations.

She wrote, “The nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand temple of Prabhu Shri Ram in Ayodhya Dham is an uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India. We all are fortunate to witness the commencement of a new cycle in the resurgence of our nation.”

Murmu also spoke about Lord Ram's great qualities and his significance today. She said, “The universal values that Prabhu Shri Ram represents, such as courage, compassion and constant focus on duty, will be taken closer to the people through this magnificent temple. Prabhu Shri Ram signifies the best aspects of our cultural and spiritual heritage. Above all, He represents the good which is in constant battle with evil. His life and principles have influenced many episodes of our history and inspired nation-builders.”

She also spoke about the importance of Lord Ram in the life of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Mahatma Gandhi Ji derived strength from Ramanama till his last breath. ‘Though my reason and heart long ago realised the highest attribute and name of God as Truth, I recognise Truth by the name of Rama. In the darkest hour of my trial, that one name has saved me and is still saving me,’ he said.”

Prabhu Shri Ram's message of treating everyone with love and dignity, irrespective of their social background, also appealed to the intellect of pathbreaking thinkers.

She said that Lord Ram's focus on justice and the welfare of the people reflects in India's governance outlook.

Further praising Modi for the welfare of the people, Murmu said, “In fact, as an illustration of this, you recently released the first installment of various benefits to the people of vulnerable tribal communities under the PM-JANMAN initiative. It was heartening to see you invoke Mata Shabari in your address on that occasion as well. Indeed, she would be doubly happy to see Prabhu Shri Ram's temple as well as the welfare of the people.”

She added, “Prabhu Shri Ram is an embodiment of all that is good about this land of ours - indeed, about humanity at large. May He guide the world on the right path; may He bring peace and bliss to one and all!”