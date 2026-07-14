Thomas Tuchel told exactly how to stop Lionel Messi before England's World Cup semifinal: 'Shadow him everywhere'

Argentina's defensive frailties have been exposed throughout the knockout stages, yet Lionel Messi has repeatedly found a way to drag the defending champions through. With eight goals and two assists in this World Cup, the Argentina captain remains England's biggest obstacle ahead of Wednesday's semifinal in Atlanta. And while many have tipped Thomas Tuchel's side as slight favourites, the England manager has now been handed a straightforward solution to contain the 39-year-old. Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Switzerland at Kansas City (Getty Images via AFP)

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney believes England must make one key change to their starting XI by dropping left-back Nico O'Reilly in favour of Djed Spence, arguing that the Tottenham defender is far better equipped to deal with Messi.

Speaking on talkSPORT Drive, Deeney launched a scathing assessment of O'Reilly's tournament.

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"By the way, he's been getting away with murder. Because he's been playing just as good as Madueke. And I don't think Madueke has had a bad game. He's just been in the middle," Deeney said.

"I'm just saying, the level of what you look for in an attacking player is much different to what you look for in a defensive player. Nico O'Reilly hasn't been great. He's been okay. For a player of his talent, and a player of his ability, okay shouldn't be good enough."

Deeney then explained why he would make the switch against Argentina. With Messi expected to drift into England's left defensive channel, he believes Spence's pace, athleticism and defensive instincts make him the ideal option to shadow the Argentina captain.

"It's just coming up against Messi, because that's what he's going to come in on the [England] left side," he said.

"I would probably have to go Djed Spence just to match him. And say to Djed Spence, 'Just follow him. If he goes inside, go inside.'"

Spence has featured in all six of England's World Cup matches so far but has started only twice. The versatile full-back has operated on both flanks during the tournament, with his impressive cameo against Norway underlining why many believe he could be England's best weapon to limit Messi's influence in the semifinal.