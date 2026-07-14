Argentina's special World Cup request approved by FIFA gives England fresh reason to worry

Argentina have reportedly had a special request granted by FIFA ahead of their World Cup 2026 semi-final against England in Atlanta, and if history is anything to go by, it is a development that will hardly comfort the Three Lions. Lionel Messi celebrates victory after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium (Getty Images via AFP)

For the first time in 21 years, Argentina and England will renew one of football's fiercest rivalries. Their last meeting came in a friendly in Geneva in 2005, where England edged Argentina 3-2. Lionel Messi was not even part of the senior national team then, with his international debut still months away.

On the World Cup stage, however, this fixture carries far greater significance. The two nations have met five times, with England winning three. The most recent meeting came in the 2002 group stage, when David Beckham's first-half penalty sealed a 1-0 victory.

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But the memories that resonate most in Argentina are the two meetings before that.

In 1986, Diego Maradona produced the infamous "Hand of God" goal before scoring one of the greatest goals in World Cup history as Argentina won 2-1. Twelve years later in France, Argentina knocked England out on penalties after an unforgettable Round of 16 contest. On both occasions, La Albiceleste wore their blue away kit.

That tradition will continue on Tuesday.

According to Argentine media reports, Argentina requested permission from FIFA to wear their blue strip against England despite technically being the designated home team, and the request was approved. England, meanwhile, will play in their traditional all-white kit, the same colours they wore during the 1998 Round of 16 defeat on penalties.

Interestingly, Argentina's famous blue shirt has produced mixed fortunes against England. While it accompanied victories in 1986 and 1998, Argentina wore their traditional sky-blue-and-white stripes when they lifted the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Against England, however, the home kit has proved less fortunate, with defeats coming in both 1966 and 2002.

Argentina have worn the blue kit only once during this tournament, in the group-stage victory over Jordan. England have switched away from their all-white strip only once, against Mexico in the Round of 16, to avoid a kit clash.

Superstitious supporters have also pointed to several other coincidences. Argentina topped their group with a perfect record in both 1986 and 1998, something they repeated this year. Before facing England in both those tournaments, an Argentine defender had also found the net. In 2026, Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero have both scored during the knockout rounds.

Whether those parallels amount to little more than coincidence or something more meaningful will be answered in Atlanta, where Argentina will attempt to recreate the same script that twice ended England's World Cup dreams.

FIFA has also confirmed the kit colours for the other semi-final. France will wear blue shirts with white shorts against Spain, who will line up in white shirts and red shorts.