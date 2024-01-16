Ram Temple ‘pran prathishtha’: These states will observe holiday on Jan 22

The ‘pran prathishtha’ ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is around the corner and is scheduled for January 22. Leading up to this significant Hindu ceremony, some states have declared the day a public holiday to commemorate the event. The Ram Temple consecration ceremony is set to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya (ANI)

The culmination of the rituals is set for January 22, featuring a grand ceremony presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by several VVIPs. The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour all attendees, presenting them with special gifts, including ‘Ram Raj’.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The primary rituals of the Pran Pratistha of Shri Ram Lalla on January 22 will be conducted by a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit. A highlight is the presentation of revered Ram Raj soil from the temple as a memento for the guests. This sacred gift, symbolizing divine grace, can be utilised in home gardens or flower pots, enhancing the spiritual ambience. Even those unable to attend the Pran Pratishtha program may receive this meaningful gift in the future.

Here are the states which officially declared January 22 a public holiday.

Uttar Pradesh

On January 22, educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed in view of the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, as directed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, news agency ANI reported. Additionally, liquor shops will be closed throughout the state on that day.

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Mohan Yadav has declared January 22 as a school holiday, encouraging people to celebrate the day like a festival. Yadav has also announced a dry day in the state on January 22, issuing orders to keep all types of shops, including liquor and Bhang outlets, closed.

“Keeping in view the public sentiments, we have decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the state. All types of shops including liquor, and Bhang outlets will remain closed,” Yadav wrote on X.

Goa

The Goa government has also declared a holiday for government employees and schools on January 22, in light of the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, according to a Live Mint report.

“There will be a public holiday only for government servants along with schools," chief minister Pramod Sawant, said during a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has declared January 22 as a holiday for all state government schools and colleges to celebrate the consecration ceremony of the new idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced via social media on X.

“The whole world knows Siyaram. I salute you as much as I can. There will be a holiday in all government and non-government schools and colleges of Chhattisgarh on 22 January, the day of the consecration of Prabhu Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” he wrote.

Haryana

The Haryana government has also announced the closure of schools on January 22 in view of the Ram Temple Inauguration. Also, the consumption of liquor will not be permitted anywhere in the state on the day of the consecration ceremony.