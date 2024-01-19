'So beautiful': German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann soulfully sings Ram Aayenge. Watch

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann wowed the Internet with her rendition of Ram Aayenge. The video, shared by ANI, shows Spittman beautifully singing the devotional song. German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann singing Ram Aayenge. (X/@ANI)

"Duisburg, Germany | German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann sings the devotional song ‘Ram Aayenge’. Her rendition of the Ram Bhajan has gone viral on social media," wrote ANI in the caption of the post. (Also Read: Fact check: Will ₹500 notes have Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir and Lord Ram pics? Here’s the truth behind viral claim)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The video shows a person requesting Spittman if she can sing Ram Aayenge, to which she happily says yes. Then, she starts singing the devotional song in her soulful voice. Chances are, her voice will give you goosebumps.

Watch the video of Cassandra Mae Spittmann here:

This post was shared on January 18. Since being shared, it has garnered close to two lakh views. The post also has nearly 10,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Amazing. So perfect voice and modulation in Hindi. She is really amazing."

A second shared, "This is beautiful."

A third commented, "Such a display of bonding between India and Germany."

"Beautiful voice," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "Her Hindi accent is so perfect! May God bless her."

Earlier, a man from Hyderabad caught the attention of netizens with his wonderful creation of a replica of Ram Mandir mounted on a car. Created by Sudha Car Museum, he plans to take this mobile temple to villages so that Ayodhya can reach people's doorsteps.