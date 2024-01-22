close_game
Odisha artist creates Ayodhya's Ram mandir replica with over 900 matchsticks. See pics

ANI | ByVrinda Jain
Jan 22, 2024 02:12 PM IST

As the ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is underway, an artist from Odisha, made a replica of Ram temple using matchsticks only.

An artist from Odisha caught the attention of many and received praise for creating a replica of Ram Mandir. Sculptor Saswat Ranjan used over 900 matchsticks to complete his masterpiece. The pictures of his creation were shared on X by news agency ANI.

Ram Mandir replica made with matchsticks. (X/@ANI)

Saswat Ranjan told ANI, "It took six days to complete this replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. I used a total of 936 matchsticks to finish this project. The Ram Mandir replica has a length of 14 inches and a width of seven inches. I don't think that it is possible to make a Ram Mandir replica using matchsticks smaller than this." (Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: Anand Mahindra shares Monday motivation, says 'Ram belongs to the world')

Ranjan has also expressed his desire to present the Ram Mandir replica he made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I wish to give this to PM Modi. I want somebody to help me do this," he said to ANI.

Take a look at his replica here:

This post was shared a few hours ago on January 22. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 22,000 views. The share also has over 300 likes and numerous comments. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to express their reactions. (Also Read: 'Temple of a billion hopes': Amul shares topical to mark Ayodhya's Ram Mandir ceremony)

Here's how people reacted to the replica of Ram Mandir made with matchsticks:

An individual wrote, “Amazing talent.”

A second shared, “No dearth of talent in India.”

A third commented, “Proud of you, brother.”

Earlier, another artist took social media by storm for creating a replica of Ram Mandir using just Parle-G biscuits. Yes, you read the right. The West Bengal man used 20 kg of Parle-G biscuits to complete the structure. A video shows him taking out biscuits from a packet and cutting them into pieces to complete his art piece.

